For those who already mentally committed to attending Zenkaikon in 2023, early pre-registration is an easy way to save some money on admission.

Zenkaikon, one of the region's most notable anime conventions, will run from March 24-26, 2023 at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Recently, convention organizers opened up tickets for pre-registration at a discount. Admission will be cheapest from now until Sept. 7. The price will go up slightly for pre-registration between Sept. 8 and Jan. 4, 2023, and then will increase again between Jan. 5 and March 19.

Here are the current packages:

— Digital membership, which includes access to livestreamed events via Zenkaikon Online for an entire year, is $15. This price does not include admission to the convention.

— The standard membership is $50 and includes full weekend admission, early badge pickup and limited access Zenkaikon Online.

— Silver membership is $65 and has the same perks as the standard membership, though with yearlong access to Zenkaikon Online.

— Gold membership is $85 and includes the same perks as the silver membership, with the addition of a Zenkaikon 2023 t-shirt.

— Platinum membership is $150 and includes the same perks as the gold membership, as well as priority check in, reserved seating in the Main Events Hall, early access to the dealer's room, exclusive autographs, a second (but different) t-shirt and a thank you in the convention's program book.

At the door, tickets will cost $75 for full weekend admission, $65 for Saturday and Sunday admission and $35 for just Sunday admission.

For more information, visit zenkaikon.com.

Page through the photo gallery from Zenkaikon 2022 below.