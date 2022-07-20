For those who already mentally committed to attending Zenkaikon in 2023, early pre-registration is an easy way to save some money on admission.
Zenkaikon, one of the region's most notable anime conventions, will run from March 24-26, 2023 at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Recently, convention organizers opened up tickets for pre-registration at a discount. Admission will be cheapest from now until Sept. 7. The price will go up slightly for pre-registration between Sept. 8 and Jan. 4, 2023, and then will increase again between Jan. 5 and March 19.
— Platinum membership is $150 and includes the same perks as the gold membership, as well as priority check in, reserved seating in the Main Events Hall, early access to the dealer's room, exclusive autographs, a second (but different) t-shirt and a thank you in the convention's program book.
At the door, tickets will cost $75 for full weekend admission, $65 for Saturday and Sunday admission and $35 for just Sunday admission.
Philadelphia residents from left: Laure, Mattea Surgell and Niani Marz are dressed as a character from Komi can't communicate, as they enter Zenkaikon at Lancaster County Convention Center Friday, March 25, 2022.
Amanda Gahm, of Westville, New Jersey, who is Holo the Wise Wolf, left, and Emily Canclmo, of New Jersey, who os Chise from The Ancient Magus' Bride, enter the registration area for Zenkaikon in the Lancaster County Convention Center Friday, March 25, 2022.
Jojo DiFirore, of Philadelphia, left, and Gia Pedicone, of Newark, De., are dressed as Valentino and Valentina, from Hasbin Hotel, as they cross East King Street at Penn Square during Zenkaikon Friday, March 25, 2022.
Crossing East King Street at Penn Square during Zenkaikon are from left: Taylor Edman, of Saylorsburg, dressed as Jinx, from Arcane, Brittany Campel, of Bath, dressed as Manddra Gora Queen from Final Fantasy 14, Marie Schiumo, of Strasburg, dressed as Clea, from Doctor Strange and Jessica Pinheiro, of Sellersburg, dressed as Jerico, from Seven Deadly Sins.
Avanlee Kennedy, of Woodstock, Ga., left, and Bree Reisher, of Chambersburg, are dressed as Greg and Wirt, from Over the Garden Wall as the cross East King Street at Penn Square during Zenkaikon Friday, March 25, 2022.
Nesryn Fletcher, of Frederick, Md., far left, photographs from left: Mimi Livingston, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Jillian Lewis, of Lancaster city, Luna Lewis, of Philadelphia and Chris Nord, of Philadelphia, outside the Marriott at Penn Square Friday, March 25, 2022. Those being photographed are dressed as characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Kay K Echo, of Frederick, Md., dressed as Hisoka, from Hunter x Hunter, is photographed by Nesryn Fletcher, of Frederick, Md., outside the Marriott at Penn Square Friday, March 25, 2022. Fletcher is dresses as Alluka, from Hunter x Hunter.
Steve Resko, of Woodbridge Va., left and Jeriah Davis, of Pottstown, are dressed as characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, as the cross South Queen Street in Penn Square during Zenkaikon Friday, March 25, 2022.
Wayne Fuller, of Philadelphia, dressed as Joker, from Batman: White Knight, is photographed by Keeghan McLane, of Philadelphia on the fountain in Penn Square Friday, March 25, 2022. McLane is dressed at Harley Quinn.
Zenkaikon 2022 kicks off in downtown Lancaster [photos]
Lancaster city looked a lot more colorful Friday thanks to the anime and sci-fi convention Zenkaikon, which returned to Lancaster County Convention Center for the first time since 2019. The festival encourages cosplaying, or costume playing, in which fans dress as characters from their favorite television series, movies or comics. The festival continues through Sunday with appearances from voice actors, panel discussions, karaoke and more.
Wayne Fuller, of Philadelphia, dressed as Joker, from Batman: White Knight for Zenkaikon, poses for a picture on the fountain in Penn Square Friday, March 25, 2022.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Kristopher Vanatta, of Lancater Township, is Toga, from My Hero Academia, for Zenkaikon at the Lancaster County Convention Center Friday, March 25, 2022.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Philadelphia residents from left: Laure, Mattea Surgell and Niani Marz are dressed as a character from Komi can't communicate, as they enter Zenkaikon at Lancaster County Convention Center Friday, March 25, 2022.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Amanda Gahm, of Westville, New Jersey, who is Holo the Wise Wolf, left, and Emily Canclmo, of New Jersey, who os Chise from The Ancient Magus' Bride, enter the registration area for Zenkaikon in the Lancaster County Convention Center Friday, March 25, 2022.
Jojo DiFirore, of Philadelphia, left, and Gia Pedicone, of Newark, De., are dressed as Valentino and Valentina, from Hasbin Hotel, as they cross East King Street at Penn Square during Zenkaikon Friday, March 25, 2022.
Crossing East King Street at Penn Square during Zenkaikon are from left: Taylor Edman, of Saylorsburg, dressed as Jinx, from Arcane, Brittany Campel, of Bath, dressed as Manddra Gora Queen from Final Fantasy 14, Marie Schiumo, of Strasburg, dressed as Clea, from Doctor Strange and Jessica Pinheiro, of Sellersburg, dressed as Jerico, from Seven Deadly Sins.
Avanlee Kennedy, of Woodstock, Ga., left, and Bree Reisher, of Chambersburg, are dressed as Greg and Wirt, from Over the Garden Wall as the cross East King Street at Penn Square during Zenkaikon Friday, March 25, 2022.
Nesryn Fletcher, of Frederick, Md., far left, photographs from left: Mimi Livingston, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Jillian Lewis, of Lancaster city, Luna Lewis, of Philadelphia and Chris Nord, of Philadelphia, outside the Marriott at Penn Square Friday, March 25, 2022. Those being photographed are dressed as characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Kay K Echo, of Frederick, Md., dressed as Hisoka, from Hunter x Hunter, is photographed by Nesryn Fletcher, of Frederick, Md., outside the Marriott at Penn Square Friday, March 25, 2022. Fletcher is dresses as Alluka, from Hunter x Hunter.
Steve Resko, of Woodbridge Va., left and Jeriah Davis, of Pottstown, are dressed as characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, as the cross South Queen Street in Penn Square during Zenkaikon Friday, March 25, 2022.
Jessica Jenkins, of Nazareth, poses for a picture dressed as Roxanne, from Five Nights at Freddy's in Penn Square during Zenkaikon Friday, March 25, 2022.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Wayne Fuller, of Philadelphia, dressed as Joker, from Batman: White Knight, is photographed by Keeghan McLane, of Philadelphia on the fountain in Penn Square Friday, March 25, 2022. McLane is dressed at Harley Quinn.