In the grand scheme of anime conventions, Zenkaikon is pretty small.

But, that's part of what makes it so fun.

Christopher Lloyd, a 23-year-old man living in Lancaster city, says he's excited to return to Zenkaikon for the third time.

"I love the atmosphere and energy there," Lloyd says. "It's just a nice, chill convention." It helps that he lives a short walk away from the Lancaster County Convention Center, where Zenkaikon will be held this weekend.

The convention took a full year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, coming back last year with virtual panels and programming. This year is Zenkaikon's first in-person event since 2019, nearly three years ago.

Whether or not you attend the convention this weekend, here's everything you should know about this year's Zenkaikon.

A brief history

Zenkaikon formed in 2006 when two conventions, Zentrancon and Kosaikon, merged. The event grew each year, so it had to move to a larger venue, the Valley Forge Radisson Hotel, in 2009. Within a few years, it was yet again moved to a larger location, this time at the Lancaster County Convention Center in downtown Lancaster.

It has been at the convention center every year since 2013 (except for 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

"We're glad that we're still able to come back and do it again, because Lancaster has been a really great host to us," says Kristyn Souder, spokesperson for Zenkaikon.

Souder, a stay-at-home mom who lives in New Jersey, has attended every year since 2009. As her interest grew, so too did her involvement.

Zenkaikon operates with an all-volunteer staff with people from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Florida, among other states.

"We just do it, really, because we love it," Souder says. "We're fans, and we like to provide a place for other fans to get together and learn more about anime, Japanese culture and sci-fi."

The basics

Zenkaikon runs from Friday to Sunday, March 25 to 27, at the Lancaster County Convention Center, at 25 S. Queen St. in Lancaster. Some events will also be held at Tellus360, at 24 E. King St. in Lancaster.

At the door, tickets for Friday through Sunday cost $65, tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost $55 and tickets for just Sunday cost $25. Zenkaikon does not offer universal one-day passes.

All attendees must be able to show proof of vaccination, and must be masked, says Souder. If they can't provide proof of vaccination, they will be turned away.

"We had to cancel the last two years for safety reasons, so we're really trying to keep things safe this year," Souder says. "Hopefully in the future, that won't be as necessary."

The convention is family-friendly, but not all events on the schedule are suited for families. The full schedule can be found here. Events for adults are marked accordingly.

Cosplaying, short for costume playing, is encouraged but not required.

"People can get together and express their interests in an open, accepting environment," Souder says. "Some people might not know a lot of other people who are into the same interests as them, or might not feel comfortable expressing themselves ... so this is a great outlet for them."

What to do

There's something for everyone at Zenkaikon.

There are frequent informative panels where experts talk about theories about games, anime, sci-fi, or anything else that interests them. Some examples include "The real world science of One Piece" and "The Sword & The Pen: Writing the Effective Fight Scene in Genre Fiction."

Several themed parties will take place, including a masquerade and a cosplay ball, where people dress as different characters from media and dance together. Some rooms constantly play episodes from different anime.

There are also game rooms set up where people can play video games and board games, or just hang out with their friends.

The dealer's room, or sometimes called the vendor hall, features dozens of artists specializing in different forms of art. There will be prints for sale, as well as other memorabilia, nerd-themed items, clothing pieces, books and more.

"I love going to the dealer's hall and walking around, seeing what everybody has," Lloyd says. "I'll probably pick up quite a few Magic cards while I'm there. ... It's a lot of fun."

Five Interesting Panels Here are five interesting panels on Zenkaikon’s schedule for 2022. The Good, the Weird, and the Spooky: Dumb Cryptids and Wacky Yokai This panel may be interesting to local folks, given that Lancaster has its very own weird cryptid, the Albatwitch. More information: Friday, March 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Live 2. Pepakura: The Art of Papercraft This panel shows attendees how to take a 3D model and turn it into a paper model. "Papercraft is a fun and inexpensive way to build and collect your favorite characters, and has also been adapted as a way to make cosplay armor and props," according to the panel's description. More information: Friday, March 25 from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. in Live 5. The Mad Science Hour with Jimmy Neutron Voice actor Debi Derryberry will host a panel about "Jimmy Neutron," featuring fun facts and trivia. Derryberry played Neutron in the Academy-Award nominated film "Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius." More information: Saturday, March 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. in Freedom A. From Disney to Rocky Horror: In Defense of the Queer Villain This 18+ panel digs into the reputation of queer villains in media. "We'll unpack the harmful stereotype, but also talk about why this representation is historically significant and why it is okay to celebrate characters that we love who are 'here,' 'queer' and that fill us with fear," according to the panel's description. More information: Saturday, March 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. in Live 6. All About Ramen: A brief history of ramen and what it's become in the US This panel talks about the importance of ramen in the United States, as well as local ramen recommendations. More information: Sunday, March 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. in Live 3.

What's new?

In former years, Zenkaikon rented out the first floor of Tellus360 for the weekend to host more events. This year, the convention rented out both floors.

Several events, like getting autographs from the convention's guests, or even a 1920s-themed speakeasy party, will be hosted at Tellus360.

Zenkaikon will also feature some of its panels online for those who can't make it to the convention this year, Souder says.

Virtual admission to Zenkaikon costs $15; attendees can register here.

Guests

Several guests with prolific resumes will visit Zenkaikon this year for meet and greets, panels and autographs.

Voice actors include Beau Billingslea (Jet Black, "Cowboy Bebop"), Debi Derryberry (Jimmy, "Jimmy Neutron"), Kari Wahlgren (Jessica, "Rick and Morty") and Mick Wingert (Professor Heimerdinger, "Arcane").

Other guests include disc jockeys Awesomus Prime and Kenzie Black, artists Chalk Twins, author Greg Cox, game show hosts Manly Battleships, cosplay artist Mythril-Arts and comedian Uncle Yo.

For more information about Zenkaikon, visit zenkaikon.com.