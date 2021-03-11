To find his music for the future, Zander Lefever had to look to the past for inspiration.

On "Surface," Lefever's debut album under the moniker Futuresight, '80s-inspired synths meet the ghosts of '90s video game soundtracks to create a cohesive journey into a neon night.

Lefever says that "Surface" began life as two separate EPs before positive feedback let him to combine them.

"There's two general sounds — the chill, more downtempo synth stuff, and then there's more upbeat, '80s-inspired synthwave," Lefever says. "They fit really well together."

"Surface" drops on Friday, March 12, and Lefever will perform his first set as Futuresight at the album release show at Phantom Power on Saturday, March 20.

Lefever's experience in music consists of several projects along the way to Futuresight. As a teenager, Lefever sang and wrote songs for the Lancaster band Falcon Jones. Along the way, the band worked under the wing of Live guitarist Chad Taylor, who engineered the band's first album.

"Just by watching the process with him, his methods and seeing the gear that he was using, I learned a lot from seeing that," Lefever says.

After the end of Falcon Jones, Lefever started ZPLUS with fellow producer Juanny Santos, his first real foray into electronic music production. Throughout the 2010s, ZPLUS became well known in Lancaster city through residencies at places like The Village and the Lizard Lounge. Though ZPLUS began as an outlet for original music, the duo gradually transitioned into primarily DJing events.

"With the ZPLUS stuff, we did have a sound, but it was more psychedelic and we didn't really hone in on one particular sound," Lefever explains. "It feels nice be part of an actual genre right now. There's more guidelines and rules to follow, but it feels good to be part of a scene that is actually tangible."

At the start of his synthwave journey, Lefever studied the sound by constantly listening to the music while renovating his house on Queen Street. Though there are no "Official Rules and Regulations to Synthwave Aesthetics" currently in print, Lefever says that the rough guidelines of the genre help creatively.

"I usually pick a tempo to start," Lefever says. "With a lot of the synth stuff, it's not really about the drum beat as much. A lot of times, I'll just start with a regular click track and then start laying chords and melodies down. The more you have to choose from, the more you have a chance of making something special that you love."

The songs on "Surface" can either make you feel like you're ascending high above, or deep below the album's namesake. The instrumentals pulse and bubble along the way, only ceding for a bright new slab of synth to shine through. The magic of electronic music is found in the layers, in this case meticulously arranged by Lefever in the Ableton Live program.

Driving to songs like lead single "Dark Ride" and the titular track will make your Ford Focus driving through the fields of Lancaster County feel like you're behind the wheel of the Batmobile driving through a "Blade Runner 2049"-style neon cityscape.

The album was recorded by Lefever and mastered by fellow synthwave artist Tonebox, who is based in the Midwest. Since the beginning of the year, Lefever has held a residency at Phantom Power under the name Futuresight, though the album release show will be Lefever's first ever solo set of all-original material.

"I think people are really itching to get out. People haven't seen live music in a long time, and there aren't many options right now," Lefever says. "We had a full house (at the first night of the residency), at least as many as they could fit in there with COVID protocols. It was awesome, and after that, Gregg (Barley, owner of Phantom Power) was like, 'We're going to do that as much as possible.'"

Though his musical path has taken many turns over the years, Lefever says the important thing is that there is still a path to speak of, one that won't finish its winding anytime soon.

"It's a great pastime, and it's a good way to use my free time in a constructive way," Lefever says. "I go through lulls where I don't make as much music, and then I get inspired again. Inspiration is one of the biggest things. My passion for music hasn't waned at all really, so as long as I'm passionate, I'm going to keep creating."