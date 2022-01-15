The Zac Brown Band has been scheduled to perform in Hershey every year since 2014, and 2022 is no different — the band recently announced it will play in Hershey again this summer.

This year's tour is the "Out in the Middle Tour," which was scheduled in light of the success from the band's "The Comeback Tour."

The award-winning country band is best known for its song "Chicken Fried."

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” says Zac Brown in a press release. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

The Zac Brown Band will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

For more information about Hershey's concerts, visit hersheyentertainment.com.