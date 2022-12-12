Zac Brown Band will extend its near-yearly tradition of performing at Hersheypark Stadium in the new year.

On Saturday, July 1, the band will perform for the eighth time in as many years — since 2015, the Zac Brown Band has played at the venue yearly, except for 2020 when touring was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zac Brown Band's most recent album, "The Comeback," was released in 2021.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 16, with "Zamily" fan club pre-sale tickets on sale Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For more information on this and other shows at Hersheypark Stadium, visit hersheyentertainment.com.