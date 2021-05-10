Zac Brown Band performs "Toes" at Southern Ground HQ.
"Toes" Lyrics:
I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand
Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand
Life is good today, life is good today
Well, the plane touched down just about three o'clock
And the city's still on my mind
Bikinis and palm trees danced in my head
I was still in the baggage line
Concrete and cars are their own prison bars
Like this life I'm living in
But the plane brought me farther, I'm surrounded by water
And I'm not going back again
I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand
Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand
Life is good today, life is good today
Adios and vaya con Dios
Yeah, I'm leaving GA
And if it weren't for tequila and pretty señoritas
I'd have no reason to stay
Adios and vaya con Dios
Yeah, I'm leaving GA
Going to lay in the hot sun and roll a big fat one
And grab my guitar and play
Four days flew by like a drunk Friday night
As the summer drew to an end
They can't believe that I just couldn't leave
And I bid adieu to my friends
Cause my bartender, she's from the islands
Her body's been kissed by the sun
And coconut replaces the smell of the bar
And I don't know if it's her or the rum
I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand
Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand
Life is good today, life is good today
Adios and vaya con Dios
A long way from GA
Yes, and all the muchachas, they call me big papa
When I throw pesos their way
Adios and vaya con Dios
A long way from GA
Someone do me a favor and pour me some Jaeger
And I'll grab my guitar and play
Adios and vaya con Dios
Going home now to stay
The señoritas don't care-o when there's no dinero
Yeah, I got no money to stay
Adios and vaya con Dios
Going home now to stay
I'm just going to drive up by the lake
And put my ass in a lawn chair, toes in the clay
Not a worry in the world, a PBR on the way
Life is good today, life is good today
About Zac Brown Band:
Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning group led by front man, Zac Brown, along with Jimmy De Martini (violin), John Driskell Hopkins (guitar), Clay Cook (guitar), Chris Fryar (drums), Coy Bowles (guitar), Daniel de los Reyes (percussion) and Matt Mangano (bass guitar). Throughout their career spanning over a decade, Zac Brown Band has had 6 consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and 5 consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live / studio acts, marked by strong musicianship and a creative range that defies genre boundaries.
Last year, the band released their heartfelt single, “The Man Who Loves You The Most,” which was written, recorded and produced in quarantine. The track debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart. The light, breezy single “You and Islands” soon followed, a song on blissful island time to bring positivity and provide light, escapist melodies, just in time for summer. In 2019, Zac Brown Band released their dynamic sixth studio album, The Owl, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Country Albums, Independent Albums and Digital Albums charts, and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart.
To date, the band has won 3 Grammys, sold 30M+ singles, 9M albums, amassed 9.3+ billion catalog streams and achieved 15 #1 radio singles.
