Zac Brown Band

 ZAC BROWN BAND / ATLANTIC RECORDS

After a string of cancelations and reschedulings, the Zac Brown Band will finally return to Hersheypark Stadium this summer.

After last playing the venue in 2019, the band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 14. Joining Zac Brown Band will be openers Ashland Craft and Teddy Swims.

Zac Brown Band performs "Toes" at Southern Ground HQ.

"Toes" Lyrics:

I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand

Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand

Life is good today, life is good today

Well, the plane touched down just about three o'clock

And the city's still on my mind

Bikinis and palm trees danced in my head

I was still in the baggage line

Concrete and cars are their own prison bars

Like this life I'm living in

But the plane brought me farther, I'm surrounded by water

And I'm not going back again

I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand

Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand

Life is good today, life is good today

Adios and vaya con Dios

Yeah, I'm leaving GA

And if it weren't for tequila and pretty señoritas

I'd have no reason to stay

Adios and vaya con Dios

Yeah, I'm leaving GA

Going to lay in the hot sun and roll a big fat one

And grab my guitar and play

Four days flew by like a drunk Friday night

As the summer drew to an end

They can't believe that I just couldn't leave

And I bid adieu to my friends

Cause my bartender, she's from the islands

Her body's been kissed by the sun

And coconut replaces the smell of the bar

And I don't know if it's her or the rum

I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand

Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand

Life is good today, life is good today

Adios and vaya con Dios

A long way from GA

Yes, and all the muchachas, they call me big papa

When I throw pesos their way

Adios and vaya con Dios

A long way from GA

Someone do me a favor and pour me some Jaeger

And I'll grab my guitar and play

Adios and vaya con Dios

Going home now to stay

The señoritas don't care-o when there's no dinero

Yeah, I got no money to stay

Adios and vaya con Dios

Going home now to stay

I'm just going to drive up by the lake

And put my ass in a lawn chair, toes in the clay

Not a worry in the world, a PBR on the way

Life is good today, life is good today

About Zac Brown Band:

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning group led by front man, Zac Brown, along with Jimmy De Martini (violin), John Driskell Hopkins (guitar), Clay Cook (guitar), Chris Fryar (drums), Coy Bowles (guitar), Daniel de los Reyes (percussion) and Matt Mangano (bass guitar). Throughout their career spanning over a decade, Zac Brown Band has had 6 consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and 5 consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live / studio acts, marked by strong musicianship and a creative range that defies genre boundaries.

Last year, the band released their heartfelt single, “The Man Who Loves You The Most,” which was written, recorded and produced in quarantine. The track debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart. The light, breezy single “You and Islands” soon followed, a song on blissful island time to bring positivity and provide light, escapist melodies, just in time for summer. In 2019, Zac Brown Band released their dynamic sixth studio album, The Owl, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Country Albums, Independent Albums and Digital Albums charts, and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

To date, the band has won 3 Grammys, sold 30M+ singles, 9M albums, amassed 9.3+ billion catalog streams and achieved 15 #1 radio singles.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Zac Brown in a press release. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

For more information on this concert, visit hersheyentertainment.com. For more concert listings for this summer, check out the post below.

