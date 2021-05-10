After a string of cancelations and reschedulings, the Zac Brown Band will finally return to Hersheypark Stadium this summer.

After last playing the venue in 2019, the band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 14. Joining Zac Brown Band will be openers Ashland Craft and Teddy Swims.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Zac Brown in a press release. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

For more information on this concert, visit hersheyentertainment.com. For more concert listings for this summer, check out the post below.

