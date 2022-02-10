The YWCA Lancaster is offering a series of curated events in February to celebrate Black History Month.

“We are proud to offer these experiences for Lancaster County residents to hear from local Black voices, and build collective understanding around Black history, present, and future all 365 days of the year,” said a representative from the YWCA in a news release.

Here’s what’s on the schedule:

High on the Hog

This hybrid culinary and storytelling event features two Lancaster County-based chefs, Oliver Saye of Homage and Patience Buckwalter of Grape Leaf Café, discussing their approach to cuisine and how it ties to their upbringing and Black culture. Participants are encouraged to watch the 2021 Netflix docuseries “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” before this event to add some context to the discussion. The in-person meal pick-up component of this event has sold out, but the virtual program is still open. The virtual discussion takes place on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Register here.

Reclaiming Our Time

A collective space to recognize systematic inequalities that Black and Brown people endure while celebrating joy is hosted by the YWCA Lancaster’s Center for Racial and Gender Equality. This is a recurring event. The space takes place virtually on Zoom this month on Feb. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. Find more information and a Zoom link here.

Black History Month Quiz Bowl

The YWCA Lancaster partners up with Millersville University and the Crispus Attucks Community Center for a fun virtual competition to test your knowledge of Black History on Feb. 27 from 5-7 p.m. The prize for the student division is a Nintendo Switch and the prize for the adult division is $500 to the charity of their choice. Register to compete by sending an email to vsmith@caplanc.org.

Listen, Learn, Lead

As part of their mission to celebrate Black culture and empower the community the YWCA Lancaster continues their work beyond Black History Month with events like this one on March 3 at 7 p.m. Bail and Pretrial Detention: Michelle Batt of the Lancaster Bail Fund hosts an informational, interactive virtual learning session about pretrial detention and bail and ways to take action against unjust imprisonment. Find more information and how to register here.