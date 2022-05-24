The 10-foot-tall-motorized shopping cart known as the Shopper Chopper – which debuted years ago in the Solanco Fair parade as a promotion for Musser’s Markets – popped up in a Mr. Beast video this month.

Your reaction to that news will likely depend largely on your age.

“Honestly, I was over at my father-in-law’s last night and he said something about it being on Mr. Beast and I didn’t have any idea who he was talking about,” says Brent Musser, who built the cart with his wife’s father, Calvin Van Sant.

Musser’s 10- and 12-year-old kids, however?

“They knew right away,” Musser says.

Mr. Beast is the YouTube persona of Jimmy Donaldson – a godfather of sorts in a landscape of 20-something gamers who have amassed personal fortunes by posting YouTube videos of themselves playing things like Minecraft and doing dares with friends.

Donaldson, who now has an estimated net worth of $30 million, started posting videos at age 13 and went viral in 2017 with a video of him spending 44 hours counting to 100,000. More than 21 million people watched that. Donaldson has since earned a reputation for giving away a lot of money, especially to the Arbor Day Foundation. His main channel has 94 million subscribers. He has side channels including one with about 17.4 million subscribers on which he and friends react to videos that other people have posted online. That’s where the Shopper Chopper comes in.

“This is an Oreo that’s 100 times bigger than normal and this rubber duck is the size of a skyscraper,” Donaldson says in the introduction to a 10-minute video. “We’re going to be reacting to normal things made way bigger.”

He and his longtime friend and fellow commentator, Chris Tyson, get around to the cart around the 5 minute and 40 second mark, after a hulking Dorito, giant flashlight, humongous hamburger, colossal chicken nuggets (or “nuggies” as the YouTube gamer crowd is want to call them), an enormous violin and, of course, a huge toilet.

Some of the commentary on the latter goes exactly as one might expect in this type of venue. But things also take a turn for the philosophical.

“Bro, honestly, maybe the world would be better off without YouTube,” says Donaldson as a man in the video they’re watching falls into a brown liquid within the giant bowl.

When the Shopper Chopper gets its turn before Mr. Beast, it’s Van Sant who is driving. He now lives in New Providence but built the cart with Musser over a period of two years in the garage behind Van Sant’s former Kirkwood home.

The Shopper Chopper has appeared on “Good Morning America” in a segment for celebrity chef Guy Fieri and an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Closer to home it shows up at places like Shady Maple, where it was available for selfies for a few weeks earlier this year.

The clip on Mr. Beast features Van Sant cruising through the streets of Chicago. He says that footage was shot by another internet personality known as the Wizard of Odd. The Wizard had been reaching out for months and the Shopper Chopper had a booking at an Illinois parade.

“Same type of thing. He’s a content creator and needed something to do a profile on,” Van Sant says. “So we arranged it. He’s from Chicago. I said, ‘I’m going to be close to Chicago. So why don’t I just come over and we’ll spend the day shooting some video.’ ”

A YouTube channel called iWonder got some traction with that footage that’s still circulating online, he says.

“But certainly he doesn’t have the audience that Mr. Beast has,” he adds.

Van Sant usually has no idea when he’s going to pop up in TikTok or Instagram.

“Those aren’t my customers. It’s great that I get attention,” he says. “But that’s not my business model … just getting clicks.”

The cart has been used in promotions for companies like BJ’s Wholesale. And athough Musser’s Markets is no longer around – having been purchased by Giant –the men aren’t ruling out a return to the Solanco Fair parade. They say the cart might make a good promotion for another Musser family-linked business, Southern End Outdoors.

“Our business (for Shopper Chopper) dried up during COVID,” Van Sant says. “We get attention. We draw a crowd. And that was the opposite of what you wanted during COVID.”

A promotion for ABC came along at just the right time. The Shopper Chopper made stops at stores in eight cities as a promotion for “Super Market Sweep” starring Leslie Jones.

“That was great because that was a huge project in the middle of COVID that kept some cash flow going,” he says.

Another engagement was one for a discount grocery chain in Canada that has a bright yellow and black color scheme. Musser and Van Sant agreed to paint the cart with temporary yellow paint and turned it over to that chain for about five weeks. Van Sant says he won’t do that again.

“Brent or I usually accompany the cart everywhere it goes. We babysit it. We take care of it. We know how to get it in and out of the trailer,” he says. “An amazing amount of things got broken just because they didn’t know any better, driving this vehicle around Canada.”

The Mr. Beast video didn’t get everything quite right about the cart. For example, Donaldson says the Shopper Chopper holds a Guinness World Record.

Not so, says Van Sant. He did approach Guinness once.

“But the only thing they would do is if you were the fastest grocery cart,” he says. “And somebody already went 60 miles an hour with an off-the-shelf cart.”

He has no interest in trying to top that.

“Fun fact, Jimmy,” Tyson tells his friend Donaldson in the video. “This came to the state fair when I was 12 and I got to ride in it.”

That’s another miss. That was a different cart, Van Sant says. There are other big shopping carts around – including one that does the NASCAR circuit, Musser says.

“Our claim to fame is that we’re the only one that’s street legal,” Musser says.

But to Tyson, it seemed a distinction without a difference.

“I swear I think it’s the same guy because you know anybody who does this, this becomes their whole like personality,” Tyson says.

“Existence,” says Donaldson.

“Exactly. He’s going around everywhere,” adds Tyson.

“All I’ve got to say is: if your big shopping cart makes you happy, good,” Tyson says. “Live that life, bro.”