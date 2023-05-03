Calling all superfans – your yearly weekend for events and freebies has come.

This weekend is both May the Fourth for “Star Wars” fans, as well as Free Comic Book Day. With the continued relevance of not just “Star Wars” films and television, but alsoMarvel and DCdomination at the box office with comic book adaptations, marking these events has similarly only gotten more popular with each passing year.

Free Comic Book Day features comic book publishers releasing an array of free titles to celebrate the industry, with fans usually allowed to get one or more of the specific titles per store.

Below are the events happening for “May the Fourth” and Free Comic Book Day throughout Lancaster County. Prices for entry are listed when applicable.

May the Fourth (Thursday, May 4)

Arooga’s Restaurant (125 S. Centerville Road, Manor Township)

-”Star Wars” trivia night for teams of four, 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, which will be reimbursed upon entry for an Arooga’s gift card.

Clipper Magazine Stadium (650 N. Prince St., Lancaster)

-”Star Wars” night at the ballpark featuring character appearances, 6:30 p.m., $10-$17

Decades (438 N. Queen S., Lancaster)

-”Star Wars” cocktail specials and giveaways, including a complimentary “Star Wars” tattoo from Dreams Collide Tattoo, 4 p.m.

Lafayette Fire Company (63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster)

-May the Fourth blood drive for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health featuring “Star Wars” characters, 2 p.m.

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria (1040 Harrisburg Ave., Manheim Township)

-May the Fourth customer appreciation event featuring “Star Wars” characters and themed balloon twisting, 4 p.m.

The Tatted Toy Guys (4 S. Market St.), Elizabethtown)

-May the Fourth Be With E-Town event: ”Star Wars” characters available for photos, as well as a silent auction and “Star Wars” memorabilia for sale, 4 p.m.

Free Comic Book Day (Saturday, May 6)

The Comic Store (28 McGovern Ave., Manheim Township)

-One free comic per customer, with each additional comic costing a 50-cent donation that will be made to the Lancaster Public Library. Cosplay characters will be in attendance, and there will be an additional 20% off most items in-store, 9 a.m.

Complete in Box (368 N. Reading Road, Ephrata Township)

-One free comic per family and meet and greet with Mark Sholl and Grogan Wayne of Lebanon-based Paranoia Comics, 11 a.m.

Just Press Play (1637 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township)

-One free comic book per person, 11 a.m.

4th Wall Comics (1234 Millersville Pike, Suite 1224, Lancaster Township)

-Three free comics per person, 20% off of items in store and the unveiling of a new 4th Wall T-shirt, 10 a.m.