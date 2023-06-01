Perhaps this week, First Friday can be renamed to Free Friday.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association teamed up with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police to bring 1,000 free PA Farm Show milkshakes to Ewell Plaza Friday.

In addition, Lancaster Conservancy will give away native plants and trees in Penn Square in celebration of Lancaster Water Week.

A free trolley will take First Friday attendees to multiple points throughout Lancaster city, like Penn Square, Ewell Plaza, Gallery Row, the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, the 300 block of North Queen Street, the Ware Center and A Concrete Rose.

Whether you're looking to appreciate new exhibitions at local galleries, or check out a few special sales, Lancaster city has something for everyone this First Friday.

Here are 27 events to check out for First Friday in June.

Art Alley

Art Alley will feature pop-up artisan vendors, interactive activities and more in collaboration between the Center for Creative Exploration at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and the City of Lancaster.

More information: Art Alley, William Henry Place, between the Lancaster City Welcome Center and Lancaster Central Market | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will host a celebration that honors its two years in business at Altana. The first 25 attendees will get gift bags with artisan products. There will also be a mini beer bar on site. Bring a guest with you to get 10% off a piece of art in the gallery.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Artist Matt Allyn Chapman, co-owner of Curio, will host a collection of micro stories and drawings called "Fictions & Realities." The collection will feature many works dedicated to the art of storytelling, both in words and art.

This exhibition will be on display through July 29.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will feature works from painter Phoebe Gilman's collection, "Partial Views of Lancaster." Gilman focuses on the relationships between shadows and Lancaster city's architecture.

The exhibition will be on display through June 23.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

In celebration of Lancaster artist Charles Demuth's portrait painting, the Demuth Museum will continue to host an exhibition that celebrates portraits from local artists.

This exhibition will be on display through June 25.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

EsoArts

EsoArts will celebrate Pride Month with featured art from local artist Brady Pappas' collection, "Tulle Queer: Give Them Flowers." The featured works are part of an ongoing collection that centers the LGBTQ+ community. Lancaster Distilleries will make and serve Pride-themed cocktails. There will be performances and food from local artists and vendors.

More information: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-11 p.m. | More info

Ewell Plaza

You don't have to wait until January to get a fresh PA Farm Show milkshake. The first 1,000 people who visit Ewell Plaza on First Friday from 6-10 p.m. will receive a free milkshake in collaboration between the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association. There will also be games, food options and more.

More information: Ewell Plaza, 123 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-10 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform several songs that celebrate summer for its "Summer Happenings" concert. A few songs Hershey plans to perform include "The Heavens Declare" by Benedetto Marcello, "The Glorious Sun" by Robert Ward, "Sheep May Safely Graze" from Johann Sebastian Bach's Cantata No. 208 and more.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

Freiman Stoltzfus will have on display works from his most recent collection, "Radiant Spring," which features colorful painted works.

The exhibition is on display through July 29.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Friendship Heart Gallery

The Friendship Heart Gallery will debut its newest collection, "Step into Summer," featuring summer-ready works of art depicting topics like the night sky, snow cones and more. The gallery features artists who have intellectual disabilities.

More information: Friendship Heart Gallery, 118 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County will host works from artist James Michael Elia, who is very involved in the local art community. Elia is part of the Lancaster Art Association and the Lancaster Museum of Art, and he has taken classes at several other local institutions. Elia works with various media, including watercolor, oil, charcoal and more.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer Fine Art will feature works from artists George Shipperley and Sherri Andrews in a collection called "PaperWorks: works on, and of paper." Shipperley creates works from oil pastels that depict nature and landscapes, and Andrews makes collages from upcycled materials.

The exhibition will be on display through July 1.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster City Welcome Center

The Lancaster City Welcome Center will debut works from oil painter Susan Darwin in a collection dedicated to showcasing the beauty of Lancaster County. Works range from folk art to farmland, as well as many other themes.

This exhibition will run through Aug. 26.

More information: Lancaster City Welcome Center, 38 Penn Square, Lancaster | Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host a collection called "Transforming the Commonplace," featuring collages and prints from artists Catherine Drabkin, Martha Hayden and Karen Antonelli.

The exhibition will be on display through June 24.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will debut its collection dedicated to remembering those lost because of gun violence, "Souls Shot Portrait Project." The exhibition will run through July 9.

The museum will also continue to host works from the collection called "Then & Now: Lancaster Through The Lens," from photographers Shelby Wormley and Jim Yescalis. Both photographers showcase life and beauty in Lancaster city. The exhibition will be on display through July 9.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LancLiving Realty

LancLiving Realty will debut a collection of works from local, self-taught artist Pax Michelle. Her works are often colorfully painted and feature a variety of different subjects, from electric blue skulls to a woman having a cigarette.

More information: LancLiving Realty, 309 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

LSJ Studios, run by artist Loryn Spangler-Jones, will continue to sell a few of the mini flower paintings from May's collection, "April Showers Bring May Flowers." Spangler-Jones will also have painted, weather-resistant garden stones starting at $10.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will debut a new collection from artist JJ Roach called "Surreal Detail." His works are hyper detailed and colorful.

"Being neurodivergent and on the spectrum, I see things differently and it shows in my art," Roach says. "Art helped train my focus and pour all those tendencies on paper."

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will continue to host a collection of works from local high school seniors Soleil Yoder Salim, Simon Hoover and Maia Shenk.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Independent bookstore Pocket Books will continue to host their Arts Smart fundraiser event. Visitors can purchase wish-list items for kids in Millersville University's summer program for 15% off. There will also be free drinks in store. Toast and Co. will sell earrings on the front porch.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will host works from Jean Zaun's collection, "Reverie," as well as Kelsey Showalter's collection "Signs of Spring." Additionally, there will be works from Michelle Spiziri, Melissa Bryant and Matt Johanning.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m.| More info

Space

Vintage store Space will host a flea market in its garage from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be furniture, vinyl records, home decoration, video games, glassware, clothing and more.

More information: Space, 24 W. Walnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Sweetish

Swedish candy store Sweetish will debut new candies with a tasting event. In addition, the store will add more meat and cheese options, as well as more chocolates.

More information: Sweetish Candy, 301 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Tiny Town

Want to spend the night out for First Friday? Consider dropping your kids off at Tiny Town for a Kids Night out, which will have food, snacks, drinks, games, crafts and playtime. Tiny Town recommends this event for children ages 3-10 years old.

More information: Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Cost: $35 per child | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host the third-annual "Live at the Red Rose" event in collaboration with A Concrete Rose Bookbar and Speak to My Soul. The event will feature dance, live art, spoken word, music and more, with performances from Lancaster poet laureate Evita Colon, King Prolifik, Mr. Nomics, The Griot Giant, Queen Phierce and Zaearie.

Artist Blake Showers will debut his collection, "Rap Retention," in the Regitz Gallery, inspired by pop culture and hip-hop history. The exhibition will be on display through June 28.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: "Speak to My Soul" performance starts at 6:30 p.m., exhibition's opening reception runs from 6-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

As part of Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse's monthly First Friday Fright Night series, the theater will show 1985 horror/sci-fi movie "Alien Predators."

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students | More info