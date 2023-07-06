July's First Friday in Lancaster will kick off with 27 events, from new exhibition openings to a karaoke night.

Many of the exhibitions and events below celebrate summer in all its glory, from a new sea-themed exhibition at the Friendship Heart Gallery to the colorful depictions of nature in galleries at Red Raven Art Company, the Historic Preservation Trust, the Ware Center and more.

Don't forget about the free First Friday trolley that will transport attendees throughout many locations in Lancaster city, like Penn Square, Ewell Plaza, Gallery Row, the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, the 300 block of North Queen Street, the Ware Center and A Concrete Rose.

Here are 27 events to check out in Lancaster city for First Friday this July.

A Concrete Rose

Independent bookstore and winery A Concrete Rose will host a karaoke night for First Friday. Everyone is welcome.

More information: A Concrete Rose, 910 S. Duke St., Suite 105, Lancaster | Hours: 7-10 p.m. | More info

Art Alley

Art Alley will feature pop-up artisan vendors, interactive activities and more in collaboration between the Center for Creative Exploration at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and the City of Lancaster. This month, the alley will feature the Demuth Foundation, which runs the Demuth Museum and the Lancaster Museum of Art.

More information: Art Alley, William Henry Place, between the Lancaster City Welcome Center and Lancaster Central Market | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will be open for First Friday, featuring works from new artists Denzy Dark and Sterling Keesey.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Artist Matt Allyn Chapman, co-owner of Curio, will continue to host his collection of micro stories and drawings called "Fictions & Realities." The collection features many works dedicated to the art of storytelling, both in words and art.

This exhibition will be on display through July 29.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will feature works from painter Stephen Gambone's collection "Expressionistic Landscapes." Works are inspired by music. Gambone will be on site for an artist's reception.

This exhibition will be on display through July 28.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will debut a new collection for First Friday called "Capturing Community: Inside an American Salon." The exhibition will celebrate works from the Stieglitz Circle, a group of artists associated with photographer Alfred Stieglitz, that featured Lancaster native painter Charles Demuth. The collection will compare Demuth's works to others in the circle.

The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 24.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

EsoArts

EsoArts will host works from featured artist Brandon M. Webb for First Friday. DJ Kani will spin tunes, and there will be food and drinks on site for attendees to enjoy.

More information: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-11 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Guest organist Ken Krause will perform several works from composers younger than 30 years old in a performance called "The Next Generation: Young Composers." Selections will come from composers like Paul Fey, Simen Christian Nilsen, Dante Pasocomi and Gert van Hoef.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

Freiman Stoltzfus will continue to display works from his most recent collection, "Radiant Spring," which features colorful paintings.

The exhibition is on display through July 29.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Friendship Heart Gallery

The Friendship Heart Gallery will debut a new collection called "Sand and Sea." All works of art in this sea-themed collection were created by people with intellectual disabilities or autism.

More information: Friendship Heart Gallery, 118 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County will host works from artist Marie Shelly who takes inspiration in capturing the beauty of the world. Shelly's paintings are colorful and often nature driven.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

ITrain Studios

ITrain Studios will host a free workout session at 6 p.m., followed by a mixer with drinks. The workout is open to everyone.

More information: ITrain Studios, 101 N. Queen St., Suite 301, Lancaster | Hours: 6-9 p.m., workout starts at 6 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer Fine Art will continue to feature works from artists George Shipperley and Sherri Andrews in a collection called "PaperWorks: works on, and of paper." Shipperley creates works from oil pastels that depict nature and landscapes, and Andrews makes collages from upcycled materials.

The exhibition will be on display through July 8.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster City Welcome Center

The Lancaster City Welcome Center will continue to host works from oil painter Susan Darwin in a collection dedicated to showcasing the beauty of Lancaster County. Works range from folk art to farmland, as well as many other themes.

This exhibition will run through Aug. 26.

More information: Lancaster City Welcome Center, 38 Penn Square, Lancaster | Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will debut a collection of drawings from artists Michael Allen, Lou Schellenberg, Gene Shaw, Dee Jenkins and John David Wissler.

This exhibition will be on display through July 29.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to showcase its collection dedicated to remembering those lost because of gun violence, "Souls Shot Portrait Project."

The museum will also continue to host works from the collection called "Then & Now: Lancaster Through The Lens," from photographers Shelby Wormley and Jim Yescalis. Both photographers showcase life and beauty in Lancaster city.

Both collections will be on display through July 9.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LancLiving Realty

LancLiving Realty will host works from artist Bryant "Pieces" Cintron in a collection called "Blind History." Cintron is a multi-media artist inspired by hip hop and graffiti styles.

More information: LancLiving Realty, 309 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

LSJ Studios, run by artist Loryn Spangler-Jones, will debut a litany of new, approachable art works, from jewelry to painted garden stones to original paintings.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will debut a collection of works from late artist Don Shenk in a collection called "A Retrospective." Shenk was born and raised in Lancaster and photographed many Lancaster County goings-on. He was also a volunteer firefighter.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will continue to host a collection of works from local high school seniors Soleil Yoder Salim, Simon Hoover and Maia Shenk.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will debut a new collection called "Creative Contributions" in its Hayden Gallery, which is normally closed to the public. The exhibition will feature works from alumni Randall Lear and Joe Palumbo.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Independent bookstore Pocket Books will host a talk between Franklin & Marshall professor Cristina Perez and debut author Claire Jimenez. Recently, Jimenez released her debut, "What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez." This event is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome, or those interested can register via Pocket Books website.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 7 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will debut a new collection called "Farm to Table" featuring painters Carol Fastuca and Kristen T. Woodward. Both artists paint farm scenes, featuring cornfields, barns, cows, roosters and more. Red Raven will also feature works from artists Katherine Horst, Robert Patierno and Aubrey Magagna.

An artist's reception will run from 5-8 p.m.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.| More info

Tiny Town

Want to spend the night out for First Friday? Consider dropping your kids off at Tiny Town for a Kids Night Out, which will have food, snacks, drinks, games, crafts and playtime. Tiny Town recommends this event for children ages 3-10 years old.

More information: Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Cost: $35 per child | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host a belated celebration of Pride Month with an event called "Queer Wrath Month Open Mic." Artist Kearasten Jordan will emcee the open-mic event in collaboration with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

Artist Matty Geez's newest exhibition, "Summertime Sharpness," will debut in the Regitz Gallery. Geez will primarily display colorful sculptures, often shaped like plants.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Open mic starts at 6:30 p.m., exhibition's opening reception runs from 6-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

As part of Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse's monthly First Friday Fright Night series, the theater will show 1981 horror movie "Fear No Evil."

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students | More info