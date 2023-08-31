Start your September off with more than 20 First Friday events in Lancaster city.

Many Lancaster city galleries, like the Parrot Gallery, the gallery at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Red Raven Art Company and the Friendship Heart Gallery, will debut new exhibitions this month, with subjects ranging from landscapes to AI-generated art.

Don't forget, the City of Lancaster's Office of Promotion will continue to offer a free trolley that takes attendees between locations with First Friday events, including Ewell Plaza, the 300 block of North Queen St., Gallery Row, the Ware Center, the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and A Concrete Rose Bookbar.

Here are 20+ events to check out in Lancaster city to celebrate September's First Friday.

Art Alley

Art Alley will feature pop-up artisan vendors, interactive activities and more in collaboration between the Center for Creative Exploration at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and the City of Lancaster. This month, the alley will feature artists selling their wares, as well as the Demuth Foundation and the Center for Creative Exploration at PCA&D.

More information: Art Alley, William Henry Place, between the Lancaster City Welcome Center and Lancaster Central Market | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will celebrate its 11th anniversary this First Friday, featuring works from artists Steven Georges, Stew Bradley, Joe Montalbano, Lillian Handler, George Gibson, Denzy Dark, Sterling Keesey and Kyle Whary. The gallery will also host a concert from musician David Franklin from 6-8 p.m.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will debut its Pocket Art Swap exhibition themed "On My Mind," featuring works from 16 local artists. Each artist made 15 small works of art that the gallery will then collect, curate new formations using several artists' works and redistribute to the artists after the exhibition ends.

The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 30.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will debut a new collection from artist Scott Bookman called "The Wonderful World of Clutterism." Bookman has an eclectic art style that uses elements of collage, drawing and text to create works that are somewhat absurdist.

The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 29.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will continue to host a collection called "Capturing Community: Inside an American Salon." The exhibition celebrates works from the Stieglitz Circle, a group of artists associated with photographer Alfred Stieglitz, including celebrated Lancaster painter Charles Demuth. The collection compares Demuth's works to others in the circle.

In addition, the Demuth Museum will debut a new collection, "Immigrant & Refugee Artist Salon Show," that focuses on works from local immigrant and refugee artists, including Claudia Rojas and Svetlana Koval.

Both exhibitions will be on display through Sept. 24.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

EsoArts

EsoArts will host showcase different murals from the "Wall 2 Wall" project, in which graffiti artists took to the streets to paint more than 20 new murals in Lancaster city. DJ Kani will spin tunes, and Urban Soul Family will perform. There will be food from The Fridge and drinks from Little Mutants.

More information: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: Starting at 5 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery will display works from Stoltzfus' "Fields and Flowers" collection. Pieces in the exhibition draw inspiration from subjects like music, travel and nature.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Friendship Heart Gallery

The Friendship Heart Gallery will debut a new collection called "Here and There," which focuses on travel destinations, like cities and coastlines. All art is created by artists with intellectual disabilities or autism.

More information: Friendship Heart Gallery, 118 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County will host works from artist Evanna Morris, who is passionate about watercolor painting. Morris has also worked on murals and at plein air events, with subjects ranging from nature to architecture to landscapes.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Jack Williams Tire & Auto

The 11th annual Lancaster EV Exhibition will return to the 300 block of North Queen St. this weekend, featuring converted vehicles, demonstrations, Tesla rides and a food truck, among other activities. More than 30 vehicles will be on display.

More information: Jack Williams Tire & Auto, 300 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer Fine Art will continue to host an exhibition called "Summer Focus," featuring new works from represented artists in the gallery.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will continue to host a collection from artist Clara Kewley called "Shape and Color" that features painted and collaged works. The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 9.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to host the 61st annual Community Art Exhibition featuring more than 130 from artists in Lancaster County.

The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 10.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Print Crawl

The annual Lancaster Print Crawl will happen in tandem with September's First Friday event. Attendees can purchase a blank poster and then take it to several different Lancaster city print shops to learn more about the printing process. After attendees complete the roughly .75-mile crawl, they will leave with a completed print.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit a graphic design student at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and a design/printing student at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

More information: Several downtown Lancaster businesses, a full list here | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | Cost: Pay-what-you-can, with options from $0-$20 | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will continue to exhibit works from the late artist Lewis Lanza Rudolph, whose sister discovered numerous abstract art paintings after his death in 2012. The exhibition will be on display into October.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will debut a new collection called "An Introduction to AI Art" from artist Craig Clearwater. Clearwater is an outpatient therapist in Lancaster who found himself fascinated with art created by artificial intelligence. This is his first exhibition.

This exhibition will be on display through Oct. 29.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Penn Square

Bring your dancing shoes: Penn Square will host a "dance bomb," where people will dance to music from swing band Parlour Noir. The dance is formally called Lindy Hop, which sprouted from African American communities in the 1920s in Harlem, New York.

The performance is free, though tips for the band are encouraged.

More information: Penn Square, in the Fulton Bank quadrant | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design recently debuted its collection of student works, "Foundation." The exhibition features more than 100 pieces of artwork from students in the school's Foundation class, which teaches design skills and techniques.

The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 22.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will debut a collection called "The Boys are Back II," featuring works from Art Harrington and Fred Roger, who co-founded Red Raven Art Company with Regina Martin. Both of the artists' works are somewhat abstract, somewhat humorous. The gallery will also feature works from artists Susan Gottlieb, Gaylen Bray and Melissa Bryant.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.| More info

Tiny Town

Want to spend the night out for First Friday? Consider dropping your kids off at Tiny Town for a Kids Night Out, which will have food, snacks, drinks, games, crafts and playtime. Tiny Town recommends this event for children ages 3-10 years old.

More information: Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Cost: $35 per child | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host its annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show and Silent Auction, featuring art from children ages 6-18 years old. The show will have light refreshments. Proceeds benefit Church World Services and the Lancaster County Homeless Coalition.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

As part of Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse's monthly First Friday Fright Night series, the theater will show 2006 horror movie "Silent Hill." The movie is partially based on the Pennsylvania town Centralia, in Columbia County. The coal mine fire under Centralia has been burning for more than 50 years.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 8 p.m. | Cost: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students | More info