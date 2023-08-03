We challenge you to visit a few new-to-you places for August's First Friday.

If you're looking for some summer art inspiration, new collections in Karen Anderer Fine Art and the Friendship Heart Gallery are great places to start.

Other events include a double-feature scary movie night at Zoetropolis, a makers market at Pocket Books, a gallery walkthrough at the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic and a cultural performance at the Ware Center.

The First Friday free trolley will still be in effect this month, transporting attendees throughout many locations in Lancaster city, like the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Penn Square, Ewell Plaza, Gallery Row, the 300 Block of North Queen Street, A Concrete Rose and the Ware Center.

Here are 23 events to check out in Lancaster city for First Friday this August.

Art Alley

Art Alley will feature pop-up artisan vendors, interactive activities and more in collaboration between the Center for Creative Exploration at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and the City of Lancaster. This month, the alley will feature artists from the Lancaster Creative Factory and the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen.

More information: Art Alley, William Henry Place, between the Lancaster City Welcome Center and Lancaster Central Market | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will be open for First Friday, featuring works from new artist Kyle Whary.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will debut its annual Pocket Art Swap exhibition themed "Flora & Fauna," featuring works from 16 local artists. Each artist made 15 small works of art that the gallery will then collect, curate new formations using several artists' works and redistribute to the artists after the exhibition ends.

The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 30.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will feature works from artist Andrew Silvius, known under the moniker "Crumbs," in an exhibition called "Fringe." Silvius' works often have a street art style, using materials like spray paint and canvas.

Silvius is a co-owner of art shop and gallery EsoArts, which opened in January.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will continue to host a collection called "Capturing Community: Inside an American Salon." The exhibition celebrates works from the Stieglitz Circle, a group of artists associated with photographer Alfred Stieglitz, including celebrated Lancaster painter Charles Demuth. The collection compares Demuth's works to others in the circle.

The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 24.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

EsoArts

EsoArts will host works from featured painter Britney Lorraine, who takes inspiration from mental health recovery and surrealism art styles. Lancaster Distilleries and Sattvic Plates will bring food and drinks.

EsoArts will also host the afterparty for co-owner Silvius' exhibition debut of "Fringe" at David Lyall Home & Design. The party will feature a performance from musician OVLRD Shogun.

More information: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 7-11 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform works themed after "Twilight Music." Works include compositions by Frank Bridge, Gabriel Faure, Virgil Fox, Maurice Durufle and Healey Willan.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery will display works from Stoltzfus' "Fields and Flowers" collection, which draw inspiration from subjects like music, travel and nature.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Friendship Heart Gallery

The Friendship Heart Gallery will debut a new collection called "August Abstractions," featuring colorful, abstract works of art from artists with intellectual disabilities or autism.

More information: Friendship Heart Gallery, 118 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County will host collages from artist Dan Zdilla, who draws inspiration from nature. Zdilla is also a local musician and teacher.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Karen Anderer Fine Art will debut an exhibition called "Summer Focus," featuring new works from represented artists in the gallery.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster City Welcome Center

The Lancaster City Welcome Center will continue to host works from oil painter Susan Darwin in a collection dedicated to showcasing the beauty of Lancaster County. Works range from folk art to farmland, as well as many other themes.

This exhibition will run through Aug. 26.

More information: Lancaster City Welcome Center, 38 Penn Square, Lancaster | Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic

The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic will showcase works of art from their clients, from books and poems to fiber arts and ceramics. The first 100 attendees will receive a goodie bag and the event will feature light refreshments.

More information: Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, 223 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 4-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will debut a collection from artist Clara Kewley called "Shape and Color" that features painted and collaged works. The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 9.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art recently debuted the 61st annual Community Art Exhibition featuring more than 130 from artists in Lancaster County.

The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 10.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

LSJ Studios, run by artist Loryn Spangler-Jones, will debut a new collection called "allure," featuring ink paintings on cotton paper. Each work is 6 inches by 8 inches.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will debut a collection from late artist Lewis Lanza Rudolph featuring works that the public has not yet seen before. Rudolph, who died in 2012, is known for his abstract art. The exhibition will be on display through August and into September.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Independent bookstore Pocket Books will host a small makers market featuring vendors like Owl Light Apothecary, L and B Soap Company and Anna Short. Artist Gillian Pearl will read tarot cards.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will debut works from silverpoint artist Justin Johnson and ink/acrylic artist Lynnette Shelley for First Friday. Red Raven will also feature works from artists Jonathan Whitlock, Steve Wilson and Lucy Smucker.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.| More info

Tiny Town

Want to spend the night out for First Friday? Consider dropping your kids off at Tiny Town for a Kids Night Out, which will have food, snacks, drinks, games, crafts and playtime. Tiny Town recommends this event for children ages 3-10 years old.

More information: Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Cost: $35 per child | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host a performance called "A Kaleidoscope of Lancaster's Beauty and Sound," featuring cultural performances, Korean drumming, Chinese dancing, martial arts, music and more. The organization Lancaster Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders put together the event.

In addition, an art exhibition titled "Reflections of Identity and Space: the Asian Pacific Experience in America" will debut with works of art from local artists Vania Hardy, Yen Elizabeth Keener, Amie Bantz, Wendy Yuen-Ting Li, Samuel Soliman, Libby Ethridge and Suzi Fitz. The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 25.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Performance starts at 6:30 p.m., exhibition's opening reception runs from 5:30-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

As part of Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse's monthly First Friday Fright Night series, the theater will show two movies, "A Corpse for Christmas" and "The Maniacs Are Loose." Organizers describe both films as "sheer gruesomeness," so attendees must be 18 years old or older.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 8 p.m. | Cost: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students | More info