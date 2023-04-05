As Lancaster County continues to warm under spring's watch, many local businesses and art galleries bloom with life.

There are more than 20 events to check out for April's First Friday celebration, from live music to exhibition openings to live musical improv.

Here's what you need to know before you go out for First Friday.

Want more event coverage sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.

A Concrete Rose Bookbar Co.

A Concrete Rose will host an improv open mic night where visitors can perform a song, dance or poem with a live backing band.

More information: A Concrete Rose Bookbar Co., 910 S. Duke St., Suite 105, Lancaster | Hours: 7-8 p.m. | Cost: $10 | More info

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will continue to host works from its group show. Several art works are on sale for up to 50% off.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Friends and artists Andrea Biller Collins and Beth Hacker will debut their collection, "In the Weeds: A show of new works." Both artists submitted works that celebrate nature in both grand and small ways.

The exhibition continues through May 27.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will showcase works from oil painter Cecelia Cox, who is a member of the Oil Painters of America organization. Her collection, "Stillness - Finding Calm in a Chaotic World" features still life paintings that focus on mundane, household objects.

The exhibition continues through April 28.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will continue displaying its collection of works from the Scholastic Art Awards and Lancaster County Young Artist Awards, featuring works from students in school districts like Warwick, Lancaster Mennonite, Solanco, Ephrata, Conestoga Valley and Lancaster Catholic, as well as students from Stone Independent School and homeschooled students.

This exhibition will be on display through April 23.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

EsoArts

EsoArts will feature cocktails from Lancaster Distilleries, snacks from artist Wendy Li Yuen Ting, art from Terian Mack, performances and more.

More information: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-11 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

In observation of Good Friday, organist Larry Hershey will perform contemplative songs, including Johann Sebastian Bach's "Come Sweetest Death, Come Blessed Rest" and John Stainer's "God So Loved the World." Pianist Debbie Botham will accompany Hershey on a few songs.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

The Karen Anderer Fine Art gallery will host works from its group exhibit, "The Horse Show." After a storm caused some water damage to Anderer's studio, she and artist Georganna Lenssen teamed up to make the best out of the situation. Lenssen drew an image of a horse in a part of the gallery's wall that was damaged in the storm, creating the illusion that the animal is peeking out from the wall.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host works from artist Luis Rodriguez, including walking sticks, native carvings and paintings.

The exhibition will be on display through May 13.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to host student works from the Scholastic Art Awards and the Lancaster County Young Artists Awards.

This museum will have works on display from students at Lampeter-Strasburg, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Linden Hall, Hempfield, Cocalico, Lancaster Country Day, Cocalico and Donegal school districts.

This exhibition will be on display through April 23.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

LSJ Studios, run by artist Loryn Spangler-Jones, will let you have your art and wear it, too. Spangler-Jones will debut wearable art painted on jean jackets, plus some hand-painted satin ties.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will continue to host works from artist Joanne Leatherman's collection called "A Taste of Nature's Palette." This is Leatherman's first art exhibit. She started painting in her 40s and uses media like watercolor, acrylic and ink painting materials.

The exhibit will be on display through April 30. For every art sale, 20% will be donated to the Lancaster County Food Hub.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will debut a new collection of works called "In Depth," which features art from 30 artists. The focus of the exhibition is contemporary painting.

It will be on display through May 24.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

The PA Guild of Craftsmen will host artist Bob Antonishak, who will show a demonstration of making traditional pysanky eggs. Also known as Ukrainian Easter eggs, artists design pysanky eggs using wax, dyes and a flame.

More information: Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Plough

Plough will host jazz artist Dvon Cruse for First Friday.

More information: Plough Lancaster, 25 S. Queen St. (in the Marriott), Lancaster | Hours: 6-8 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Independent bookstore Pocket Books will feature drinks and snacks, as well as a porch sale, weather permitting.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 6-8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will debut a collection called "Landscapes of the Heart" by artist Gay Cox. Paintings mostly focus on flowers and nature with bright, colorful compositions.

The exhibition will be on display through April 29.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m.| More info

Tiny Town

Want to spend the night out for First Friday? Consider dropping your kids off at Tiny Town for a Kids Night out, which will have food, snacks, drinks, games, crafts and playtime. Tiny Town recommends this event for children ages 3-10 years old.

More information: Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Cost: $35 per child | More info

The Ware Center

Peruvian-Argentinian musician Ever Sandoval will perform with several of his musician friends.

Additionally, The Ware Center will debut a new collection called "Fresh from the Studio," featuring works from more than 10 Millersville University Art & Design faculty.

The collection will be on display through April 28.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Sandoval's performance starts at 6:30 p.m., gallery's open reception runs from 6-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host its monthly First Friday Fright Night screening with the 1978 French zombie movie, "The Grapes of Death."

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students | More info