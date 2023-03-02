Do you find yourself daydreaming while at work, wondering how you'll spend your First Friday in Lancaster city?

Here are 18 suggestions.

Some events include a kids' night out, exhibition openings, a poetry performance, an inexpensive sale of cards for every occasion, an organ performance and more.

Here's your complete guide to March's First Friday events.

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will host a group display for First Friday. The gallery will debut works from 13-year-old artist Chloe Cobb's collection "Emotions," which will be on display for the next six months.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will continue to host works from Franklin & Marshall College students as part of its "When It All Comes Together" collection.

"The works shown in this exhibition are not the final words at the close of a story. They are more akin to a period at the end of a sentence or the finish of a chapter, with so much more to tell," Curio says on its website.

The exhibition continues through March 25.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design's latest exhibit features works from artist Paris Llanso's collection, "Paris in Springtime." The exhibit will feature oil paintings inspired by spring.

The exhibit will be on display through March 30.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

EsoArts

EsoArts will host a performance by musician Tony Brownheart, along with food and drinks from Southern Market vendor Cozy Lancaster and Lancaster Distilleries. Democrats for Lancaster will be on-site for a meet and great and voter registration signup. Pink Lady Salon tooth gem artist Doo will offer tooth gems.

More information: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-11 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform marches to celebrate the start of March. Selections include Charles Marie Widor's march from Organ Symphony No. 3, Joseph Jongen's "Marche Religieuse" and George Frideric Handel's march from "Judas Maccabeus."

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

The Karen Anderer Fine Art gallery will host works from its women artists as part of a group show.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host works from Mount Gretna School of Art alumni Ibrahim Harris, Benjamin Hawley, Jacob Janes, Marisa Smith Alberts and Yiting Zhao.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

LSJ Studios will host a collection of "just because" cards, all available on sale for $7 per card, five for $30 and 10 for $50. Themes include birthday cards, "thinking of you" cards, thank you cards and others.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will debut works from mixed media and auditory artist Kyle Hollinger's collection "Group Therapy."

"My artwork explores and personifies the less popular and more difficult aspects of life,” says Hollinger in a press release. "My pieces are an outward expression of these difficulties, and hopefully, a reminder that if you are struggling, you are not alone."

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Nicole Taylor Boutique

Nicole Taylor Boutique will stay open late and feature tunes from local artists. Musician and artist Terian Mack will do a live painting.

More information: Nicole Taylor Boutique, 325 N. Queen St., Suite B01, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7:30 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will kick off its 2023 exhibitions with works from artist Joanne Leatherman's collection called "A Taste of Nature's Palette." This is Leatherman's first art exhibit. She started painting in her 40s and uses media like watercolor, acrylic and ink painting materials.

The exhibit will be on display through April 30. For every art sale, 20% will be donated to the Lancaster County Food Hub.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

The PA Guild of Craftsmen will host Angelo Ifrate as he shows a live woodturning demonstration. His works will also be on sale.

More information: Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, 335 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Pocket Books will host a pop-up book fair at Spring House Brewing Company. Pocket Books will bring with them some new releases and in-store favorites.

More information: Spring House Brewing Company, 209 Hazel St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-10 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will debut a collection dedicated to showcasing women's art. The exhibition, which has an animal theme, will feature artists like painters Kristin Blanck, Marilene Sawaf, Patricia Wertz and Katheryn Stott Buxton, as well as mixed media/digital artist Lynn Davison.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m.| More info

Tiny Town

Want to spend the night out for First Friday? Consider dropping your kids off at Tiny Town for a Kids Night out, which will have food, snacks, drinks, games, crafts and playtime. Tiny Town recommends this event for children ages 3-10 years old.

More information: Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Cost: $35 per child | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host several different events this Friday.

Artist Keisha Finnie will debut her collection, "Brown Skin Girl: The Evolution."

Her works are "inspired by living and experiencing my life as the world sees me, a black woman. Highlighting the strength, confidence, and beauty of black women that isn't common in the history of art or the world. We are constantly evolving, and this series reflects that since it was born in 2019," Finnie says in a statement on the Ware Center's website.

The exhibit will be on display through March 31.

The Ware Center will also host a poetry showcase featuring many women spoken word poets, including Thunda Khatt, J Rose, A Glowing Poet, Baby the Poet, Lady Syren, Mary Mance and Aniah Heaven.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Keisha Finnie's opening reception from 6-8 p.m., poetry showcase starting at 6:30 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host its monthly First Friday Fright Night screening with the 1988 science fiction/horror movie "Robowar," starring actors Reb Brown and Catherine Hickland.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students | More info

Upcoming exhibits Mark your calendars: these exhibits won't debut in time for First Friday, but they'll be available for viewing soon after. Works will be in media like computer art, ceramics, photography, printmaking, apparel, drawing, fiber art and more. The opening reception for these works will be held March 10 from 5-8 p.m. at both the Lancaster Museum of Art and the Demuth Museum. Demuth Museum The Demuth Museum will kick off its collection for the Scholastic Art Awards and Lancaster County Young Artist Awards on March 11, featuring works from students in school districts like Warwick, Lancaster Mennonite, Solanco, Ephrata, Conestoga Valley and Lancaster Catholic, as well as students from Stone Independent School and homeschooled students. More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info Lancaster Museum of Art The Lancaster Museum of Art will also host student works from the Scholastic Art Awards and the Lancaster County Young Artists Awards starting March 11. This museum will have works on display from students at Lampeter-Strasburg, Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Linden Hall, Hempfield, Cocalico, Lancaster Country Day, Cocalico and Donegal school districts. More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

More events to celebrate the arts

Sight & Sound's next major production is "Moses"

6 March Concerts in, near Lancaster County to check out

7 events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend