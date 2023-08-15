The end of summer marks the beginning of fair season, bringing with it plenty of free entertainment, carnival-style rides, petting zoos and fun for the whole family.

With seven fairs, nearly every corner of Lancaster County has a fair that feels like home, from the Solanco Fair to the Denver Fair.

It brings local communities together, which is one of Elizabethtown Fair secretary Sally Nolt's favorite parts of the season.

"I especially enjoy watching all ages, from the smallest child to senior citizens, enjoying our event," says Nolt, who has formally worked with the Elizabethtown Fair for more than 40 years.

The Elizabethtown Fair celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

"Although our primary purpose is to promote agriculture, we offer so much more," Nolt says.

The fair helps local churches and businesses fundraise, and gives people a platform to show off their talents, Nolt says.

For some, the fair season can even alter school schedules to accommodate for the community-organized events.

Manheim Central School District students will have a half day Oct. 11 and off Oct. 12-13 to enjoy the Manheim Community Farm Show.

"We have so many of our students and families involved in the parade and the events of the week. It made sense to do so," says Manheim Central School District Superintendent Ryan Axe. "We've gotten a lot of favorable feedback for making this adjustment."

Before you go to any of Lancaster County's fairs, check out our guide to 2023's fair season.

Elizabethtown Fair

When: Aug. 21-26.

Hours: 5-11 p.m. Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 22-26.

Location: Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

Details: The Elizabethtown Fair has a lot of variety with its events, which include agricultural exhibits, rides, food, games, contests, concerts and a daily petting zoo (running daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Rides open Aug. 21 and run daily starting at 2 p.m. (with the exception of Aug. 26 when they open at noon). To save a couple dollars, the fair has several "ride for one price" specials; those times include 6-11 p.m. Aug. 21 and 2-6 p.m. Aug. 22-25.

Cost: Free admission.

What's new: This year marks Elizabethtown Fair's 50th anniversary. There will be a dedicated merchandise store, new agricultural education presentations, a history hunt, some new entertainment, a baby race and a rebar metalwork contest.

Don't miss these events:

- Aug. 21: Jess Zimmerman Band concert, 8:15 p.m.

- Aug. 22: Baby race on Kiwanis Stage, 5:30 p.m.

- Aug. 23: Fleece-to-shawl demo in the petting tent, 5 p.m.

- Aug. 24: Tractor games in the horse arena, 7:30 p.m.

- Aug. 25: Pedal power tractor pull, 6 p.m.

- Aug. 26: Cornhole tournament, 2 p.m.; DJ Chicken Nugget country line dancing in the ag complex, 7 p.m.; fireworks, 10:45 p.m.

More information: etownfair.com, 717-367-0508.

Denver Fair

When: Sept. 12-16.

Hours: Bingo kicks off the fair at 2 p.m. from Sept. 12-14. The fair opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 for Kiddie Day and at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.

Location: Denver Memorial Park, 801 Main St., Denver.

Details: The Denver Fair has a good mix of agricultural exhibits and fun, carnival-like games and rides for people to enjoy. It has a daily petting zoo that opens at 4 p.m. Sept. 12-14, noon Sept. 15 and 11 a.m. Sept. 16. Rides open at 6 p.m. Sept. 12-14 and 1 p.m. Sept. 15-16. This year, the fair offers ride wristbands for unlimited rides. A one-day wristband costs $25, or $75 for an all-week wristband.

Cost: Free admission.

What's new: The Denver Fair will bring back its first fireworks show in more than 10 years, kicking off at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 16. The fair will also have new entertainment acts for their midway shows, including the STEM-based Space Adventure Thrill Show, as well as more concerts.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 12: Opening remarks with a performance from Cocalico Marching Band, 6:30 p.m.

- Sept. 13: Strolling balloon artist Joyful Canvas, 6-8 p.m.

- Sept. 14: The Uptown Band performance, 6:30 p.m.

- Sept. 16: Flamin' Dick & the Hot Rods performance, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks, 9:45 p.m.

More information: thedenverfair.com, 484-512-0188.

Solanco Fair

When: Sept. 20-22.

Hours: Opens at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 and 10 a.m. Sept. 21-22.

Location: Solanco Fairgrounds, Park Ave., Quarryville.

Details: The Solanco Fair is one of the three county fairs that doesn't feature rides, though there's no shortage of fun and entertainment. It features many agricultural exhibits, food, contests and other activities. Be sure to check out some of the fair's tractor competitions and contests, as well as the celebrity invitational milking contest at 5 p.m. Sept. 22.

Cost: Free admission and free parking.

What's new: There are no new additions to the Solanco Fair this year.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 20: Street parade (find the parade route here), 6 p.m.

- Sept. 21: Antique tractor pull, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; baby parade, 7 p.m.

- Sept. 22: Iron Man contest, 7:30 p.m.

More information: solancofair.org.

Ephrata Fair

When: Sept. 26-30.

Hours: Midway opens the fair daily at 11 a.m. Fair opens at 9 a.m. Sept. 27 with the petting zoo.

Location: Downtown Ephrata, including much of State and Main streets. Most of the exhibits and the midway will be in that location. Tent City, known as the spot for most of the agriculture exhibits, will be located in Grater Park on Cloister Ave.

Details: The Ephrata Fair is both a street fair and an agricultural fair. It features a good mix of games, ride and entertainment, with agricultural exhibits, concerts, a parade and competitions, among other activities. Rides open at 4 p.m. Sept. 26-27 and Sept. 29, and noon Sept. 28 and Sept. 30. A daily petting zoo runs from 4-9 p.m. daily, with an extended petting zoo Sept. 27 that runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission.

What's new: This year, there will be a new scrapple eating competition, a new amusement park ride, a litany of new food vendors and new businesses featured in the parade. The lawn mower races, which debuted last year, will return this year due to their popularity.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 26: Sneakers the Clown and face painting at Tent City, 5-7 p.m.

- Sept. 27: Parade, 7 p.m.

- Sept. 28: Pedal tractor pull, 6:30 p.m.

- Sept. 29: Candy scramble at Tent City, 5:45 p.m.

- Sept. 30: Easily Amused band at Whistle Stop Plaza, 2-4 p.m.; Jess Zimmerman Band at Whistle Stop Plaza, 7-9 p.m.

More information: ephratafair.org; 717-733-4451.

West Lampeter Community Fair

When: Sept. 27-29.

Hours: Fair kicks off at noon Sept. 27, 9 a.m. Sept. 28-29.

Location: Lampeter Community Park, 851 Village Road, Lancaster.

Details: The West Lampeter Community Fair, whose organizers call it the "senior citizen of Lancaster County fairs," will celebrate its 99th anniversary this year. The fair doesn't feature any rides, but it does have several agricultural exhibits, live entertainment, tractor pull competitions and games. The community fair will also feature a petting zoo from 1-9 p.m. Sept. 27 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 28-29.

Cost: Free admission.

What's new: Visitors can expect to see many of the same attractions as previous years. President of the fair board Don Welk says that the board is working hard planning next year's 100th anniversary event.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 27: Tractor parade, 6:30 p.m.; parade, 7 p.m.

- Sept. 28: Lampeter-Strasburg High School marching band concert, 6 p.m.

- Sept. 29: Western horse show, 6 p.m.

More information: westlampeterfair.com.

New Holland Farmers Fair

When: Oct. 4-7.

Hours: The midway opens daily at 11 a.m. Fair opens at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 with a tractor driving contest, and 8 a.m. Oct. 7 with a horseshoe pitching contest at New Holland Community Park.

Location: Downtown New Holland, on the 100 blocks of East and West Main Street. Many of the exhibits will be held in the New Holland Farmers Fair building at 101 W. Franklin St.

Details: The New Holland Farmers Fair is an agricultural fair with a variety of entertainment, including a midway, exhibits, rides, competitions, Bingo, animal shows and more. Rides open at 4 p.m. Oct. 4-5 and 11 a.m. Oct. 6-7.

Cost: Free admission and many opportunities for free parking. Attendees can pay for parking at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 276 W. Main St., New Holland during the Oct. 4 parade.

What's new: The New Holland Farmers Fair wants to lean into its roots and invite farm stands and farming businesses to the fair for a farmers market on Franklin Street. For more information, contact the fair's office at 717-354-5880 or visit newhollandfair.org. The fair queen program continues this year, and will also expand to include young women in Elanco, Conestoga Valley and Pequea Valley school districts.

Don't miss these events:

- Oct. 4: Farmers fair opening parade, 7 p.m.

- Oct. 5: Tug-of-war competition on Franklin St., 8 p.m.

- Oct. 6: Kids' day, 1-4 p.m.; line dancing on Franklin St., 6:30-8 p.m.

- Oct. 7: Baby parade and pet parade, 1 p.m.

More information: newhollandfair.org; 717-354-5880.

Manheim Community Farm Show

When: Oct. 9-13.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, though events start at different times each day.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 502 Adele Ave., Manheim.

Details: This agricultural fair features many contests, sales, exhibits, competitions, animal shows, competitions and more. Kids in the Manheim Central School District will have a half day Oct. 11 and off school Oct. 12-13. The fair formally kicks off around 6 p.m. Oct. 9 with live entertainment, followed by a children's parade, a tractor demonstration, the opening ceremony and the crowning of the Farm Show royalty.

Cost: Free admission and free parking.

What's new: Each day of the Manheim Community Farm Show will be themed. Oct. 9 is Traditions Day, Oct. 10 is Meet A Farmer Day, Oct. 11 is Military & First Responder Appreciation Day, Oct. 12 is Grandparents' Day and Oct. 13 is Community Thank You Day. There will also be a new Christmas tree competition, more free activities, educational displays and auctions.

Don't miss these events:

- Oct. 9: Children's parade, 6:15 p.m.; opening ceremonies, 6:45 p.m.

- Oct. 10: Cornhole competition, 6 p.m.; pedal tractor pull, 6:45 p.m.

- Oct. 11: Sheep show, 1 p.m.; alpaca obstacle demonstration, 4:30 p.m.; parade, 7 p.m.

- Oct. 12: Family Fun Night, 6:30 p.m.

More information: manheimfarmshow.org.