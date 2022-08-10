Your complete guide to Lancaster County's 2022 fairs, including what's new and things to do

Lancaster County's fall fair season marks a yearly tradition when people can meet up with friends, take the kids out for the day to have fun with rides and games or eat some novelty food items you can't get anywhere else.

The county boasts an impressive seven community fairs across different regions of the county, with fairs from Denver to Quarryville attracting attendees from near and far.

And while it's fun to spend a few days at the fair, the events are actually a labor of love that organizers spend most of the year preparing.

Paulene Redding, president of the New Holland Farmers Fair board, grew up in Philadelphia. When she came to the area, she says had never before experienced an event like a Lancaster County fair, where coordinators shut down a town's streets and replace cars with food vendors, rides and games.

Redding now spends a lot of her free time, year-round, planning the magic behind the fair.

"It's just a unique thing to Lancaster County," Redding says. "We will see people every year that we only see at the fair. It's a tradition that people are keeping. ... It's something that everyone looks forward to."

And, despite it being the New Holland fair's 90th anniversary, they are still paving the way for new traditions. For the first time, the New Holland Farmers Fair will crown a fair queen.

Of note: This year, none of the Lancaster County fairs, nor any of the other fairs in Pennsylvania, will host poultry exhibits or competitions due to threat of the Avian flu. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has issued a general quarantine order that prevents fairs from showing off poultry or any poultry products, including eggs, feathers or any other animal products.

Here's a complete guide to Lancaster County's fairs, from the Elizabethtown Fair to the Manheim Community Farm Show. This guide will be periodically updated with more information.

Elizabethtown Fair

When: Aug. 22-27.

Hours: Aug. 22, 5-11 p.m.; Aug. 23-27, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

Details: The Elizabethtown Fair has a good mix of attractions for people to enjoy, including agricultural exhibits, rides, games, food, contests, a daily petting zoo (open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), live entertainment and more. Rides open Aug. 22 and go from 6-11 p.m. Rides from Aug. 23-27 open at 2 p.m. The fair has several "ride for one price" specials to save visitors money; those times include 6-11 p.m. Aug. 22, 2-6 p.m. Aug. 23-26 and noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 27.

Cost: Admission to the fair is free, though parking costs $5.

What's new: There will be several new musicians performing at the Elizabethtown Fair, including bluegrass band Ironwood Drive Band, country outfit the Dave Kelly Band, Shea Quinn side-band Luv Gods and more. There will also be a new Lego and K'Nex competition, story time with a bunny, a woodworking competition, line dancing with DJ Chicken Nugget and Lions Club Bingo.

Don't miss these events:

- Aug. 22: Fair Queen competition, 6 p.m.

- Aug. 23: Youth Skid Loader Rodeo in the arena, 6 p.m.

- Aug. 24: Fleece to Shawl demo in the Ag Complex, 5 p.m.

- Aug. 25: Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods at Kiwanis Stage, 7 p.m.; tractor games in the arena, 7:30 p.m.

- Aug. 26: Dairy show, 8 a.m.; celebrity showmanship in the show ring, 3 p.m.

- Aug. 27: Cornhole tournament in the arena, 4 p.m.; Luv Gods on Kiwanis Stage, 7 p.m.; DJ Chicken Nugget country line dancing in the Ag Complex, 7 p.m.; fireworks, 10:45 p.m.

More information: etownfair.com; 717-367-0508.

Denver Fair

When: Sept. 13-17.

Hours: Bingo kicks off the fair at 2 p.m. from Sept. 13-15. The fair opens early on Sept. 16 for Kiddie Day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The midway and petting zoo open the fair at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Location: Denver Memorial Park, 801 Main St., Denver.

Details: The Denver Fair features plenty of agricultural exhibits and show animals, as well as lots of midway rides, food, live entertainment and more. The fair also features daily bingo games and a petting zoo. Rides open at 6 p.m. Sept. 13-15, 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Cost: Free admission.

What's new: Details on new additions at this year's Denver Fair were not available as of press time. Check back for more information.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 13: Bonus bingo, 3 cards for 25 cents, 2 p.m.; opening ceremonies, 7 p.m.

- Sept. 14: Beef show, followed by dairy beef show, in the livestock tent, 6 p.m.

- Sept. 15: Strolling magician Erick Hershey, 6-9 p.m.

- Sept. 16: Kiddie day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; The Uptown Band on the stage, 7:30 p.m.

- Sept. 17: Jell-O eating contest, 1 p.m.; celebrity hot wing eating contest on stage, 2 p.m.; cornhole tournament at the baseball diamond, 3 p.m.

More info: thedenverfair.com; 484-512-0188.

Solanco Fair

When: Sept. 14-16.

Hours: Opens at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 15-16.

Location: Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville.

Details: This agricultural fair doesn't feature rides, but has lots of exhibits, food, contests and other activities. The annual parade will be held 6 p.m. Sept. 14. The fair also will host its popular tractor pulls at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, as well as a pedal tractor pull competition 6 p.m. Sept. 16.

Cost: Free admission and free parking.

What's new: For the first time in a few years, the Solanco Fair will feature a live band performance. The Uptown Band will perform from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14. In addition, the annual tug of war competition has been replaced with an adult tricycle contest at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 14: Street parade, 6 p.m.

- Sept. 15: Tractor pulls at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; baby parade, 7 p.m.; The Uptown Band performance, 5-8 p.m.

- Sept. 16: Celebrity invitational milking contest, 5 p.m.; Iron Man contest in the lower ball field, 7:30 p.m.

More info: solancofair.org.

Ephrata Fair

When: Sept. 20-24.

Hours: Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 20; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 21; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 23 and 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

Location: Downtown Ephrata, including much of State and Main streets. Most of the exhibits and the midway will be in that location. Tent City, known as the spot for most of the agriculture exhibits, will be located in Grater Park on Cloister Ave.

Details: Ephrata Fair is an agricultural fair that has a good mix of games, rides and entertainment, coupled with agricultural exhibits, a parade, live entertainment and more. It also hosts a daily petting zoo from 4-9 p.m. on Sept. 20, and Sept. 22-23, as well as an extended petting zoo on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission.

What's new: Details on new additions at this year's Ephrata Fair were not available as of press time. Check back for more information.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 20: BBQ pork chop dinner in Tent City, 5 p.m.; antique tractor games in Tent City, 6 p.m.

- Sept. 21: Senior day activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; street parade, 7 p.m.

- Sept. 22: Kiddie's day activities, noon to 6 p.m.; Heroes 4 Ransom band in the Whistle Stop Plaza, 7 p.m.

- Sept. 23: Antique tractor pull in Tent City, 5:45 p.m.; family fun contests in Tent City, 7 p.m.

- Sept. 24: Jess Zimmerman Band at the Whistle Stop Plaza, 6:30 p.m.

More info: ephratafair.org; 717-733-4451.

West Lampeter Community Fair

When: Sept. 28-30.

Hours: The West Lampeter Community Fair kicks off at noon on Sept. 28. Exhibits and tents open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29-30.

Location: Lampeter Community Park, 851 Village Road, Lancaster.

Details: The West Lampeter Community Fair is one of the only fairs in Lancaster that doesn't feature rides. It's purely an agricultural fair. Some events include a petting zoo, "hot dog pig racing," agricultural exhibits, contests, live entertainment and more. The fair's website calls itself "the senior citizen of Lancaster County fairs." This year's fair will be the 98th annual West Lampeter Community Fair. All food will be made by local teams and organizations, not food vendors.

Cost: Free admission.

What's new: Details on new additions at this year's West Lampeter Community Fair were not available as of press time. Check back for more information.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 28: Hot Dog Pig Racing at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; West Lampeter Fair Queen contest, 7:30 p.m.

- Sept. 29: Baby parade, 6 p.m.; L-S High School marching band concert, 6 p.m.

- Sept. 30: Pedal tractor pull competition, 6 p.m.

More info: westlampeterfair.com.

New Holland Farmers Fair

When: Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

Hours: Midway opens at 11 a.m. daily. Rides open at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29-30, and 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Midway and rides close each day at 10 p.m.

Location: Downtown New Holland, on the 100 blocks of East and West Main Street. Many of the exhibits will be held in the New Holland Farmers Fair building at 101 W. Franklin St.

Details: This agricultural fair has a mix of exhibits, animal shows, food, rides, competitions, Bingo and more. There will be two tug of war matches, one at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 and the other at 8 p.m. Oct. 1. Contact Paulene Redding at 717-355-2529 for more information about tug of war.

Cost: Free admission, free parking on roads surrounding the fair.

What's new: This year, the New Holland Farmers Fair will feature an Ag Alley on Franklin Street that shows visitors the importance of agriculture in the New Holland area. There will also be live performances each night on a stage set up at Custer and Main streets, with performances from Kracker Beez, Jess Zimmerman Band and Josh Squared Band. Additionally, the fair will crown its first New Holland Fair Queen.

Don't miss these events:

- Sept. 28: Farmers fair opening parade, 7 p.m.

- Sept. 29: Tug of war on Franklin St., 8 p.m.

- Sept. 30: Kids' Day, 1-4 p.m.; line dancing on Franklin St., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

- Oct. 1: Baby parade and pet parade, 1 p.m.; Long John contest on Franklin St., 2:45 p.m.; Tug of war on Franklin St., 8 p.m.

More information: newhollandfair.org; 717-354-5880.

Manheim Community Farm Show

When: Oct. 3-7.

Hours: The Manheim Community Farm Show will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, though events start at different times each day.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 502 Adele Ave., Manheim.

Details: The Manheim Community Farm Show is an agricultural fair with several exhibits, contests, competitions, animal shows and more. The annual children's parade will happen at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 3, with the farm show crowning ceremony happening shortly after at 7 p.m. The annual parade will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Family Fun Night will kick off 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

Cost: Free admission and free parking.

What's new: There will be more activities at the Manheim Community Farm Show this year, including a Farm Show O'Poly board for visitors to fill out, a metalwork exhibit, more activities for kids and more educational displays. Visitors can make a life-sized scarecrow, paint with an instructor, build a bluebird nest box, build a white birch log suet bird feeder and/or make a fairy garden.

Don't miss these events:

- Oct. 3: Children's parade, 6:15 p.m.; opening ceremonies, 6:45 p.m.; firemen's challenge, 8 p.m.

- Oct. 4: Children, youth, women and men's pedal tractor pull, 6:45 p.m.

- Oct. 5: Alpaca obstacle demo on the ballfield, 4:30 p.m.; parade, 7 p.m.

- Oct. 6: Family Fun Night, 6:30 p.m.

- Oct. 7: Animal sales, all day.

More info: manheimfarmshow.org; 717-665-7480.