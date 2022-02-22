The 24th annual YWCA Race Against Racism will return in 2022.

The 5K race through Lancaster city returns as an in-person event on April 30.

In a statement, YWCA Lancaster claimed the race is the longest and largest consecutively running Race Against Racism in the United States. The race typically attracts more than 3,000 participants, a news release reads.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the YCWA’s Center for Racial and Gender Equity.

"A 5K race cannot end racism but naming the need to create change and working together can make a difference," Stacie Blake CEO of the YWCA Lancaster said in a statement from the organization. "We will keep running until injustice is rooted out; institutions are transformed, and the world sees women, girls and people of color the way we do: equal, powerful, unstoppable."

The rain-or-shine race begins at Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St., at 9 a.m. on April 30. The 5K course loops through the city and features timing clocks at the one-and-two-mile markers. When the race is over, and after party will follow at Musser Park featuring food and music.

A Kids’ Fun Run – a 100-yard dash – for kids 12 and under kicks off after the 5K race at 10:30 a.m. Registration for the Kids’ Fun Run is required.

A self-guided 5K course is available for those that wish to participate but can’t make it on the day of the event. The self-guided race option includes a curated Race Against Racism playlist featuring music and local voices pointing out local history along the route. Course maps will be include in registration swag bags available a week before the race.

People can participate individually or as part of a team. Team registration must be completed by April 6. Individual runners can register online or in person beginning at 7 a.m. on the day of the race.

Participants can register online at YWCALancaster.org, or by calling 717-393-1735 to request a registration form via mail. Participants that register by April 6 are guaranteed a race T-shirt and water bottle.

For more info visit www.ywcalancaster.org/RaceAgainstRacism or contact Aaron Spangler at ASpangler@ywcalancaster.org.