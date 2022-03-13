This winter, I turned to two escapist shows as a distraction from the horrors of the headlines.

“Yellowjackets” and “Euphoria” take the drama of high school and add a survivalist layer. In “Euphoria,” they’re dealing with the trauma of mental illness, addiction and relationships. In “Yellowjackets,” they’re dealing with much of the same while surviving in the wilderness after a plane crash.

I read enough glowing reviews of “Yellowjackets” to sign up for Showtime after the finale aired in January. (I was able to spread out the 10 episodes well before the free month was over.) Here’s a series set in my high school era, the mid-’90s. How relatable. The focus is a soccer team that crashes in the Canadian wilderness while heading to a national championship. Not as relatable, but boy is it riveting. (No spoilers ahead.)

The show moves from wilderness flashbacks to modern times when some of the girls are now middle-aged women. They survived yet we are left to wonder what happened out there. What happened to the rest of the team?

Add a “Lord of the Flies” storyline of how these teenagers learn to live together. This team might have a captain, but who’s really the leader?

In modern times, one of the survivors dies unexpectedly. There’s blackmail and kidnapping. Who’s behind all of this?

There are so many questions and a lot of wild theories out there to explain it all.

At the core, there is the horror story of starving and survival, the secrets that can’t be kept in such dire circumstances, the hell of not being able to escape your friends.

The young actresses hold their own but on another level are the grow-up survivors: Christina Ricci playing passive-demented team manager Misty; Juliette Lewis as proud outsider Natalie; Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, a mom with a dark side; and Twany Cypress, as myopic Taissa, also with, surprise, a dark side.

The finale answered a few questions and left plenty more to come in season two.

I pivoted to “Euphoria” after reading more glowing reviews about season two of what is HBO’s most popular show (trailing only “Game of Thrones.”) The series stars Zendaya as Rue as she struggles to deal with life after an overdose. She’s an amazing actress playing someone I root for even as she sways between likable and unlikable. Rue makes me cringe, cover my eyes and yell.

Take the questions and the tension of “Yellowjackets” and add parents, sex, death and drugs. There’s more hope in “Euphoria” but more anxiety. Zendaya even wrote a warning before the second season started, saying it was deeply emotional and difficult to watch.

Through both seasons, we have Rue’s struggles with addiction and the people closest to her. We also slowly learn more about her circle of friends and their family. They have so many secrets, only opening up while masked and on a webcam to strangers or onstage to the audience of a school play.

The head-smacking mistakes are balanced by flashbacks explaining things like the childhood of Rue’s drug dealer (as gripping as it is graphic) or the high school crush of a top jock’s dad.

As we learn more about this group of teenagers, there’s also a lot more going on beyond the writing and acting. The makeup is not just glitter and eye shadow. The show’s head of makeup, Donni Davy, has explained at length on Instagram how she chooses colors, techniques and shapes to show more about each character. (It’s a fascinating dive, even for someone who stops at mascara.)

Visually, the second season looked so different too. Sure, the pandemic delayed filming so the “teenagers” are even older, but I’m talking cinematography. That’s because the season was filmed on actual film. Kodak took steps to make enough Ektachrome film for “Euphoria,” director Sam Levinson says on a how-they-did-it video.

“If season one was a house party at 2 a.m., season two should feel like 5 a.m.,” he says. “Way past the point at which everyone should have gone home.”

I haven’t even dug into the way darkness and spotlights cast more meaning on the storyline or the complicated but blink-and-you miss-them dreamy montages referencing art and movies.

These shows might be about desperate times, but they are more than anxiety-ridden rock-bottom stories to binge.

Zendaya talks about having hope for Rue, something beautiful at the end of the pain.

“I think that’s what we need,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that’s what the world needs.”