On Saturday, April 22, Kim Holland wants you to fall in love with the world of zines, whether you’re a reader, creator or both.

The first-ever Lancaster Zine Fest will begin at noon Sunday at Southern Market and include a day of workshops, vendors and a whole lot of folded and stapled paper. For the uninitiated, a zine (pronounced like it rhymes with “teen”) is a noncommercial, small (or no) circulation magazine, usually created and distributed by one person or a group of people. It’s an incredibly general definition for a concept that has proven malleable for the century that zines have been in existence.

With each generational shift, zines were there as underground infrastructure, whether it was burgeoning sci-fi fandom in the ’30s, Beat poets in the ’50s or the “riot grrrl” wave of the ’90s.

The Lancaster Zine Fest has been years in the making, beginning back in 2019 when author and former Lancaster city resident Erin Dorney received a Pennsylvania Partners for the Arts grant for a potential zine fest. When the COVID-19 pandemic began early the next year, Dorney pivoted to creating and giving out 500 free zine-making kits.

It was then that Dorney met Holland, who assisted in the “how-to” project shortly after moving to Lancaster from Washington, D.C.

“When you walk into a space and feel totally like yourself — I just love that about zine fests,” says Holland, who took over planning for the zine fest after Dorney moved to upstate New York. “After moving here, I was like, ‘I really want to make one, Lancaster needs one.’ ”

As larger-scale events started picking up again in 2022, Holland started assessing potential venues. Not only had the main organizer changed over the course of three years, but so did the potential venue — Station One Center for the Arts, the former arts space on King Street, was the initial venue. Enter Southern Market, which was still in the planning stages of a reinvigoration itself back in 2019. Holland says that, after explaining to Southern Market executives what a zine is, they gave the green light for the event.

“I’m sort of chasing the San Diego Zine Fest in my mind. I like the vibe they have there,” Holland says. “I knew I wanted there to be food and drinks available to tablers. I’ve been to so many zine fests that are at a library, or college campus — great, huge spaces, but having food and drink there is great.”

If You Go What: Lancaster Zine Fest. When: Saturday, April 22 from 12 to 5 p.m., with an after-party that begins at 5 p.m. Where: Southern Market Lancaster, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Cost: Free More details: To learn more about Lancaster Zine Fest, visit lancasterzinefest.my.canva.site. For more information on Downtown Lancaster Zine, visit downtownlancasterzine.com.

Downtown Lancaster Zine

Holland says that sign-ups for tables came fast and furious after creating the website and social media accounts. She even had to turn some away.

As of press time, 47 zine makers will attend Sunday, with roughly half from Lancaster County and some from as far away as Washington, D.C., and upstate New York. Some of the nearby zine creators include Brian Graves, LampsArt and Jason Herr. Click here to see the full list. Holland says that everything from poetry to visual art, comics and role-playing game creations will be on display Sunday.

Of course, you can’t have a Lancaster Zine Fest without the creator of the Downtown Lancaster Zine, Dave Rera. Rera is a lifetime Lancaster County resident, moving among Lancaster city, New Holland and Lititz before moving back to downtown Lancaster at the beginning of 2021.

Rera says that a combination of boredom on the weekends and realizing that Fly Magazine had stopped operating led to him creating the zine. Fly Magazine ran in print from 1992 to 2017 and online until 2019; LNP Media Group acquired Fly Magazine in 2013.

“It seemed like there was an opening, and it seems like it’s been working out thus far,” Rera says. “I do it when I can, there’s no real schedule, but I’m trying to do one a month.”

Rera began work on the first issue in December 2022 and released issue one, “A Blast From Lanc’s Past,” in January. The 10-page publication is mostly filled with historical pictures of downtown buildings and spaces, as well as short biographies on iconic Lancaster County athletes Barney Ewell and Leo Florian Houck. Subsequent issues have centered on visual art and the rich local music scene of Lancaster city.

“I don’t want it to only be music, I’m trying to cover different subjects, it’s just that music is the only thing that I know that I can write a lot about,” says Rera, who says that he is also on the lookout for contributors with different areas of expertise.

Rera printed 25 copies of the first issue, thinking it would take six months to get through the stack. The same day it was released, the Zine Library at Franklin & Marshall College contacted him for a copy, and not long after, they were sold out. Rera bumped the number of copies to 50, then 75 for subsequent issues. While he says that he generally tries to sell copies for $3, he inevitably ends up giving many of them away.

Rera says that he doesn’t consider himself a strong writer, though this inadvertently highlights the appeal of zines in general — anyone with any kind of skill set can create a zine, whether it’s full of words or pictures or a combination of both.

All levels of ingenuity will be on display at Lancaster Zine Fest.

“I really do feel like a zine fest expands you,” Holland says. “You’re walking up to a table, it is very personal work, the person who made that work is right there, and it’s incredible. What they offer you is the opportunity to change yourself — zines can change lives.”