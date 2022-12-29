There are people that call themselves prolific, and then there’s “Sir Dominique Jordan, the Prolific One.”

If you didn’t see or hear him perform at dozens of events in and around Lancaster city, you might have witnessed the effects of his “BlockRite” program, which helped garner him the title “Activist of the Year” from the Black & Latino Excellence Awards this year. Jordan, 28, is a lifelong Lancaster city resident and single father of two boys.

As the founder of The Artivist Corp (formerly known as “Tru2You”), Jordan has spent all of 2022 merging the concepts of art and activism towards the betterment of Lancaster County, both behind and in front of the curtain. He can be found regularly co-hosting not one, but two poetry open mics in the city, monthly at House of Pizza and weekly at A Concrete Rose, among a horde of other special events. During the school year, Jordan can regularly be found hosting programs for kids at the city’s schools.

Jordan is capping the year off with the release of a new album, the aptly named “The Prolific One,” at midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31. With that in mind, we asked Jordan to pick just one event per month to create something of a yearbook of achievement.

What makes Jordan shine especially bright is the sheer number of kudos and acknowledgements that he gives to peers and fellow artists along the way. So much so that, even if this is ostensibly just about Jordan and his accolades, it’s a good reminder of the power of community to make things happen.

“I think I've really reached a lot of the goals I set for myself this year,” Jordan says. “Next year, it's about taking it to higher levels so people can see that Lancaster music ain't nothing to play with. When it comes to Pennsylvania as a whole, we should be held to a higher regard, with the Phillys and the Pittsburghs. Even though we're smaller, we have so much to bring to the table.”

(Reporter’s note: This is the result of an initial conversation at A Concrete Rose and several phone calls, so text has been edited for length and clarity)

JANUARY – Curating and performing at the Patients R Waiting Health Equity Festival

“Last year, I got tapped by Patients R Waiting on the idea of a Health Equity Festival. That was my first big event of the year. Originally, they asked me if I'd be willing to do a set. I said, 'Yeah, but what is your vision behind this?' They wanted to do one concert with one artist, but I said, why not do multiple? Make it a curated experience. I had the opportunity to consult and get the artists. The last two years was helping me rise, but anytime I get an opportunity, I try my best to share that opportunity.”

FEBRUARY – Baldwin Fellowship trip to New Orleans

“The Baldwin Fellowship is an opportunity for community leaders in the nonprofit sector to choose some type of trip or experience that will make them a better leader for Lancaster County. I had the choice to go to cities that exemplify music, arts and creativity at the forefront of, not only their entertainment, but some type of social or political movement, too. I had a bunch of cities on the list, but NOLA and L.A. were the ones that we stuck with. There was this feeling where they seemed comfortable with me being a part of their space. "

“There was this one dude who came up to me and was like, 'Are you from around here? Do you have family here? You look like somebody that would be from here.' I never heard anyone tell me something like that before. What does a Lancastrian look like? I don't know. I felt at ease and accepted. Whereas here, where — no matter how much we do in the community— there's always this weird stigma where artists aren't viewed at the level of a professional. At the end of the day, everybody needs an artist, but an artist doesn't need everybody.”

MARCH - “Renuncia” film fundraising event at The Candy Factory

“A good friend of mine, Angel Rafael, he's an educator and musician in the city. The event was a fundraiser for Puerto Rico. I'm not too familiar with the history of Puerto Rico, but I would like to refer to myself as a 'History Buff Jr.' My pops is a real history buff, I'm still in the making of it. That said, there were multiple revolutions happening in Puerto Rico — one is still happening — and this gentleman was fundraising to take a journey back to Puerto Rico with some of his team to document this revolution. He was there before and had the privilege of meeting some of the top people involved. There were three acts in the show — Swimgood, one of my favorite bands in the city. Any time I can share space with them or plug them, I'm in. And then of course, myself, and then Angel Rafael. It was my first time performing at the Sixth Floor. It's a beautiful venue. The Candy Factory has a hidden gem up there.”

APRIL – Starting ‘House of Poetry’ night at House of Pizza and founding the Nobody’s Pen poetry collective

“I remember in 2021, a lot of people approached me about doing some kind of poetry open mic. For some reason, I just wasn't ready. I was hanging out at House of Pizza one day, shout out to my good friend Christopher Orlando. He basically was telling me that he wanted to do some sort of special event there, but it couldn't be music. I said, maybe we can bring the spoken word vibe in here? So, we did. We do them once a month, we try to do it every second Tuesday. When Chris first asked me, I said I didn't want to host alone, so we've got my favorite poet, Thunda Khatt, and we've been co-hosting six or seven months now. There's so much character there. From that, our spoken word community has grown immensely." “From this energy, we've sort of organized our own writer's collective called Nobody's Pen. We have a motto, 'Nobody's pen is better than anyone else's pen, but this pen finna do something.'That's me, Thunda Khatt, Joshua Beltre, Aniya Heaven — that's my cousin,she's amazing — Shaun Hogan, an educator in the city that's helped immensely. It's very special, because it's not about any one of us as writers,it's about pushing our mediums of writing to a new level where we can work with nonprofits and be valued on the level of other arts.”

MAY – Dropping ‘Watch Your Energy’ with Mr. Ellis the Teacher (musician and educator)

“Big ups to Mr. Ellis sticking true to himself and being purposeful. We dropped a track this year called 'Watch Your Energy,' basically teaching kids their elevens multiplication table. A video dropped (that month) that we did at The Mix. It was really dope to see it all come to fruition. In the video, I'm acting a little bit, so that's my acting debut. A lot of times, when people merge hip-hop and education, sometimes it can seem corny. That's the best part, this looks dope and is not corny.”

JUNE – Taking part in the Lancaster Conservancy “River Connections” program

“The ‘River Connections’ project was in June, and for the second half of the project, I was a consultant for the city. Shout out to Mary Gaddis and the team, Sai Flys Drones, Joshua Beltre, Terian Mack and Keisha Finnie. Basically, they wanted to amplify creatives today to be able to press the issues about how polluted the Conestoga (River) is right now. Every month, they would contract us to host a ‘BlockRite’ (block cleanup), we would partner with organizations like Bright Side Opportunities Center, SoWe and La Acadamia (Charter School), among others. Poets and muralists would create something brand new inspired by the river. Keisha and Terian were the two artists selected to do storm drain murals, the first of their kind in the city. They would do those while we were doing the BlockRite’ cleanup. “One person that I haven't mentioned yet but brings it full circle is my mom. Along with me, Thunda Khatt and others, my mom was contracted as a poet for River Connections. She's also a poet and an educator, and she's helped me immensely. She's at all my shows, and if I wasn't there, honestly, it could be hosted and presented by my mom. We call her 'Miss A,' that's her poetry name. To me, I think that's the coolest thing in the world. My mom always taught me that it takes a village. She's always taught me like, when one goes down, we all go down, so if he's going out and giving his all, then we have to give it our all, too. When our name is associated with it, people know that passion and purpose will be involved, and we'll grow into something fruitful.”

JULY – The second annual 108 Experience at The Village

“First off, big shout out to Naiby (Perez) and Bray Stewart for trusting me with the opportunity to host 108. I think this year, of course, music and poetry have been a big part, but being a host and MC for different events around the city, I think I've mastered that. Being able to say that it was at The Village before The Village ended, and it went well ... the way I look at it, you aren't a real MC unless you can rock the crowd. Despite any technical issues — and they can happen at any show —I'm glad that I'm as well-rounded as I am so I was able to turn it into my own set. Like, I wasn't planning on doing my own set, but I wish I would have.

“I ended up doing some poetry and improving a bit, calling people up from the crowd. I called up Mister Motivation, and he had never even been to 108. And then Laddie (Moran), that was a no brainer, I saw him walk through the door —and I was a little bit on edge, because there was so much going through my head at the time. I'm like, 'Is that Laddie Moran? Man, get up here, everyone needs an Attitude Check!' He came up and killed it, I was actually just swiping through (Instagram) yesterday and saw the picture of the two of us at 108, it was awesome.”

AUGUST – Presenting at the School District of Lancaster all-staff meeting with his son

“My first opportunity to be able to present professional development, I was actually the host for their all-staff meeting. At SDoL, they have a big, encompassing event where speakers come at the beginning and end of the year. This was the biggest one they ever had, it was at Clipper Magazine, maybe 700 people. I was able to consult and curate all the performances, so Mr. Ellis and I performed with The Mix students, we had the Infamous Unstoppables and some student speakers. I mention this because my son was one of the student speakers. He was representing the elementary school and he's with me! He was in kindergarten at the time, so we're chopping it up, figuring out what he wants to say. For him to even see my process and say, 'Dang, Daddy, you really practice.'Yeah, man! He shouted out his teachers and what he's looking forward to at the next school, he loved it. Shout out to his mom, because I have an amazing co-parent system,she's also an educator at SDoL.

“This year marks the first year as a single Black dad in America, and it's hard as heck. Being true to my purpose has provided so many opportunities to my two sons, especially my oldest. Having a close relationship with the School District of Lancaster — and not, like, special privileges — but opportunities that he deserves and needs. Ever since I was an educator with the district, they would have us go to professional development and they would be teaching us about equity and all these things. To be transparent, it would always be a young, blonde, white woman teaching us all about equity. I was offended, and it got to a point where some of my co-workers that look like me are like, 'Dom, don't say nothing so we can get out early.' Like, you're just letting them say whatever they want to say to us, and then we sign a paper saying we know, and then they get mad later when something goes wrong in the classroom. So, I wanted to be able to present for a long time and never got my opportunity again until I became a rapper, until I left.”

SEPTEMBER – Opening for rapper Trina at the African American Cultural Fair

“Big shout out to the African American Cultural Alliance. They have been a huge force in our community within the last couple of years, especially since the pandemic. They've been providing a lot of opportunities for people to connect in a brand-new way. I'll tell you this — social equity is a real thing, man. You do good things for good people, and they're going to have your back and do good things. Not only was I brought to the conversation to figure out who potentially could be our guest for the African American Cultural Fair in Reservoir Park, but they came to me asking if I could open up. I was like, 'Can I bring the band?' And they said, ‘Of course!’ You know, a lot of people have to pay to play for opportunities like that, so that was great.”

OCTOBER – Becoming a brand ambassador for Snoop Dogg and Master P’s cereal

“I was here in A Concrete Rose, getting ready for the open mic, and someone was shooting a podcast in here, her name is Betty the Realtor. It was my first time meeting her and her videographer named Rizzo, but I could tell that he had hunger and his drive was different. I meet him and he starts talking about this energy drink that he's pitching called ‘King Kongin.’ He shows me the can and it's very vibrant and colorful, and it says '100% hater proof.'

“He shows me the Instagram profile for it and there's all these rappers posting it. I say to him, 'Oh man, this should be a Rap Snack.' We start talking about it, because I'm a Rap Snack connoisseur. I've trying to be a Rap Snacks ambassador for a long time, at least since Master P purchased it. The guy says that he'll be right back, runs out to his car and comes back with this Snoop Loopz box. He says, 'My boy Snoop Dogg is about to drop this cereal, I actually do marketing for Snoop Dogg and Master P's private entities, would you be down to do a quick plug for the box?' Well, why wouldn't I? I do it quick, and bro, not even an hour later, right before the show starts, he says, 'Go to Snoop Dogg's Facebook page, it's posted.' From there, there's been other opportunities to plug their other brands. Officially, I am the brand ambassador for Lancaster for Snoop Loopz, which is pretty cool.”

(Reporter’s note: Between the initial conversation and now, ‘Snoop Loopz’ is now called ‘Snoop Cereal’ due to threatened litigation.)

NOVEMBER – Performing at the Ripple Effect Give Back Music Festival at Phantom Power

“One of my favorite events this year was the Give Back Music Fest, which was phenomenal. I was big on helping (musician and friend) Wednesday and the Ripple team curate that event. I recently joined the team officially — anytime Wednesday has his name on something, I'm supporting it. That's my brother. I've known him 10 years, we sort of started this creative journey together, weaving inside and outside of each other's lives. There was over 300 attendees and I played with an eight-piece band, we freaking rocked that thing, man. Big shout out to Bluejaae, she styled me and all the vocalists in my set. I mean, I got my hair cut at the venue! That's big. I don't go into things trying to be the star. I have charisma and I use that to my advantage; I know that about myself, but I don't go into things trying to be a primadonna. But after that, realizing what that did for me and the threshold, it definitely took me to the next level and helped me realize what I want to shoot for musically in the next couple of years.”

DECEMBER – Releasing “The Prolific One” album on Dec. 31

“This is kind of the culmination of some of my poetry efforts and escapades across the country. I feel like, whenever I put something on a beat, Lancaster loves it. I mean, Lancaster loves a lot of stuff I'm doing now, but it was a lot easier for me when I was making music. It was difficult with the poetry at first. As I was doing things around the country, more people were buying in. Being the - if you want to say - grandiose 'Sir Dominique Jordan, people don't know who that is. When I said that in New Orleans, they're like, 'What the hell? Who is this?' As I came back to Lanc, people were like, 'Oh, you're killing it!' but I'm doing the same thing I've been doing, just without the beat.

“This is a six-track spoken word project and it's a collection of poems and journal excerpts that some people may have heard, some may not have heard yet. There's some live instrumentation, I've got cello, violin — Dr. Michael Jamanis from Music for Everyone, Julliard grad, Lancaster-bred, that's my guy. He's one of the first people that I really started my musical journey with. It's just a really dope production overall. It's a lot of flowy music that you kind of have to be in the zone to be able to ride to.”

“The Prolific One” can be pre-saved at https://lanc.news/theprolificone, and will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms on Saturday, Dec. 31.