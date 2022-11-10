At last year’s Veteran’s Voices & Values event, local veterans and musicians united to present the thoughts of a spectrum of Army, Navy and Air Force vets.

Though it was the fourth such annual event, it was the first where parent organization Writeface partnered with local nonprofit Music for Everyone to present it, which co-founder Scott Hower says has been a boon to both Writeface and the event.

The fifthVeteran’s Voices & Values takes place this Friday, Nov. 11, at the Ware Center in Lancaster. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are free.

“Last year, we were a little over a year into the collaboration with Music for Everyone, and we drew a much larger crowd,” Hower says. “The major difference this year is that we've gotten a lot better at what we're doing - turning the writings of veterans into songs.”

Throughout the year, Writeface hosts regular writing workshops designed to help veterans center their creative focus and also soothe potential PTSD symptoms. The next 10-week Writeface writing workshop begins on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The backing band, now named Sound Off, includes Music for Everyone regulars Lisa Fairman, Chris Milsom and Dave LeFever and others.

Among those returning from the previous year’s Voices & Values event includes Dominique Jordan, who collaborated with Hower on “Peace Drums,” the audience-participation-laden closing piece that will close the event on Friday. New to the event is Shaun Murphy, who performs locally under the name “Mister Motivation.”

“Veterans are a different kind of demographic, and we've learned how to get them to open up better and less anxious about expressing themselves,” Hower says. “It promises to be a thought-provoking, interesting and entertaining experience.”

If YOU GO What: Fifth annual Writeface Veteran’s Voices & Values concert. Where: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster. When: Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: writeface.org.