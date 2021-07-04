In week two of the pandemic lockdown, I asked a simple question on Facebook.

“We heard from all of you pajama people. Anybody else wearing sequins today?”

That day, I needed something shiny to face the great unknown of a global pandemic. Clothing can be armor as well as art, a costume or comfort, expression or emotion.

“Worn Stories,” a series on Netflix released in April, has been a delightful look into all of this. How does clothing (or the lack of clothing, in one story) bring us together, shape our lives and define us?

The Worn Stories project started in 2010 as a place to record and preserve the stories of our garments. Emily Spivack, an artist and writer, started with her friends and then shared her request online: Pick a piece of clothing you have with a compelling story. Share what you remember.

She collected stories and shared them online. A few years later, she wrote a book of essays with the same name.

“Our clothes are full of memory and meaning,” she writes. “That’s why we all have garments — hanging in our closets, shoved in the backs of drawers and boxed up in garages — that we haven’t worn in years but just can’t part with. And then there are the clothes we wear every day, whose stories are still unfolding.”

In the book, the stories are as diverse as a thrift store dollar bin. A sweater isn’t treasured because it’s pink with a squirrel print. Instead, the brand, Avocado, reminds its owner of his produce-selling grandfather and generations before who did the same.

A gray wool suit is made from the one thing a Holocaust survivor brought to the U.S. after a harrowing year hiding from the Nazis in the forests of Poland.

The Netflix series groups clothing together in themes like love, growing up and lost and found. The book’s short essays are poignant on their own. Stitching together four pieces of clothing into a theme in the series makes them even more meaningful together. No spoilers here, but the “Lost and Found” in particular struck me as much more than stories of favorite pieces lost at a coat check.

There are a few celebrity appearances, but the most important stories come from people whose full names we never learn. There’s a guard in a museum whose uniform allows her to disappear. A long bubblegum-pink velvet robe with a huge faux fur collar is a performer’s proof of her confidence: onstage and off. A quilt brings together a family separated by the MOVE bombing.

Kudos for some of the episodes with artwork representing miniature versions of the clothing and the people who wear them. Their stories come to life in cartoons, dolls and paper collage. My favorite was the episode with felt artwork. Hearing the story of a man’s evolution into a fearless club kid is fun. Seeing the story unfold in animated felt made me laugh out loud. There’s a felt Joan Rivers, too.

In art or interviews, these stories show the many ways that clothing is more than a covering.

One man tries on a shirt and says he’s not used to buttons. Rudy’s just been released from prison, where he’s been for 41 years.

His guide, Carlos, greets him at the gate and drives off. At their first stop, Rudy picks up some junk food, including some Starburst he’s wanted for years.

Their next stop is to pick up some clothing to replace Rudy’s prison sweat suit and T-shirt. They find a plaid shirt, work pants and boots. Rudy puts aside his homemade pocket made from a sock. He no longer needs that.

“Freedom is not getting out of prison,” Carlos says. “Freedom is also letting go of those chains in your mind.”

This series into the deep meaning of what we wear comes at a time when we’re emerging back to many parts of life. It’s a time when we’re wondering what to bring back in our lives.

The stories focus on one special piece of clothing, but I’m still keeping the big picture in mind as I consider my uniform for the future.