The first half of September is what I like to think of as the “sweet spot,” when late summer sun meets the faintly crisp air of early fall and the produce is both majestic and abundant. From fruits and vegetables to herbs and edible fungi, the variety in this magic moment is second to none, with something truly for everyone. In my opinion, there is no better time to eat locally. I may have done a little happy dance last week when I discovered concord grapes at A.B. Orchards (5766-5768 White Oak Rd, Paradise), plump and floral -- and by the time you read this -- transformed into jelly.

My only words of advice: Run; don’t walk to your favorite farm stand or market; ingredients that straddle seasons tend to quickly disappear. If you see your favorite summer ingredient, seize the moment and stock up and freeze for later.

Here’s what we’ve spotted in the past week at local farm stands, with ideas from our archives for putting them to good use.

Apples

Local apple season is officially underway, with varieties making their seasonal debut every week until November.

— How to make apple coffee cake

Basil

— How to make basil pesto (with video)

Beets

— How to make beet ketchup

Eggplant

— How to make Indian-spiced ratatouille

Figs

If you are lucky enough to have a fig tree in your yard, you know you are in a race with the squirrels and the birds. With a small handful, I like to slice in half, drizzle with honey, garnish with basil and serve with blue cheese as part of a salad or maybe throw it all onto pizza. When I can score a few pounds, I like to roast them until totally surrendered or make jam, which is the absolute best as part of a cheese plate.

Lettuces

Cooler evenings and mornings mean that salad greens are back in rotation until the first frost.

— How to wash, dry and salt salad greens (with video)

Pears

—How to poach pears

Peppers, sweet and hot

—How to make stuffed peppers and your own hot sauce

Italian “prune” plums

These deep purple oblong beauties show much later than their softer plum kin, which makes them perfect for baking and jam making. Fruit buckle or galette, anyone?

Tomatillos

How to make roasted tomatillo salsa

Tomatoes

Three ways to savor in-season tomatoes

Winter squash

—How to make roasted winter squash toast

Still hanging on, but not for much longer

—Blackberries

— Corn

— Cucumbers

— Lima beans

— Peaches

— Snap beans

— Summer squash

— Watermelon and cantaloupe

A guide to putting up summer vegetables in the freezer