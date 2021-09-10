The Lititz Historical Foundation will present a World War II reenactment and encampment Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Mary Oehme Gardens.
The gardens are located behind the group’s museum, the Johannes Mueller House, 137 E. Main St., Lititz.
The encampment will feature more than 20 World War II reenactors, Rosie the Riveter and 1940s-era displays and artifacts.
These include a room-by-room walk-through of a typical home of the 1940s and a display of World War II items once owned, used, or worn by soldiers who served.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s free and open to the public, though donations to the historical foundation will be accepted. For information, call the foundation at 717-627-4636 or visit lititzhistoricalfoundation.com