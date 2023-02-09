It’s a quiet night in the basement of the Community United Methodist Church in East Lampeter Township. Three men chat while their knives glide across pieces of wood with a soft sh-sh-sh sound, and pale shavings fall onto the table in a pile.

It’s a monthly event the Lancaster County Woodcarvers call their “open carve” — a gathering to work on projects, catch up with friends and swap tips and techniques.

Some members of the club have been carving for decades, some for just a few years. Some sell their projects and others give them as gifts or donate them to charity.

They’ve learned techniques from each other, from classes and YouTube videos.

Carvers bring magnifying goggles and lamps to illuminate their work. They tote caddies filled with all manner of knives, gouges and scoops.

“We tend to be older and retired,” says Ken Kuhar of Millersville, the newly elected president of the club. “But we have a number of younger people and still-working-age people.”

Kuhar says club members do all kinds of carving, from creating caricature figures, holiday ornaments, Santas and birds from basswood to making houses from thick pieces of cottonwood bark. There’s also relief carving, with its 3-D effects, and chip carving — “removing small, triangular chips or slices that makes mosaic patterns on the wood,” Kuhar adds.

Drawn to the hobby

Kuhar took up carving in 2006 when he was off work on short-term disability.

“I always liked drawing, and thought I could do something with my hands,” Kuhar says. “So, I took an X-Acto knife and a piece of 2-by-4 and I carved it. I got books and magazines, and then I saw something about the club in the newspaper and I came to a meeting and I’ve been here ever since.”

Kuhar enjoys carving caricatures. During the early months of the pandemic, he took small, triangular blocks of wood and carved every president from George

Washington through Donald Trump.

“I think the club, in general, carves just about anything,” club member Rick Bledsoe of East Lampeter Township says. “I like characters and animals and wildlife.”

“You don't have to be artistic,” says Bledsoe, who also took up the hobby in 2006 when he started carving with a neighbor. “You can carve something out, but it sort of comes to you after you do it a couple times. ... I had a hard time carving faces, and then I just made up my mind that I was going to sit down and do it. Now I enjoy it.”

On another night in the church basement, after the club’s monthly meeting that includes a presentation of bark carving and a show-and-tell of members’ projects, Genevieve Pallas of Wyomissing says her passion for carving grew from an initial love for collecting sticks.

Years ago, she asked the broom maker at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum to create a broom with one of her sticks. That led to her apprenticing with him, and making her own brooms. When her artisan mentor branched out into carving, Pallas did, too.

She went to Don Swartz, now the club’s vice president and owner of carving supply store Hillside Carving in Silver Spring, and asked him to sell her whatever she needed to get started as a carver.

Now she carves green men and wood spirits — men’s faces surrounded by foliage or old visages with long hair and beards — into the handles of the brooms she sells through Landis Valley’s museum shop.

“The carvers here (at the club) are so willing to teach,” Pallas says. “They are so unbelievably helpful. It’s such a wonderful society of people who want to have the art continue, have the craft continue on. They're just so warm and welcoming.”

At the evening meeting, Breanne Funk, 29, of Washington Boro, displayed some wood-burned plaques she made for another member’s grandchildren — complete with their names and Bible verses.

Funk says she began doing wood burning — also called pyrography — at age 11 or 12 and started carving soon after that. Taking some classes in carving helped her hone her skill.

“I've always had an interest in it,” Funk says, having gotten her first knife at age 9.

Terry Keemer of Willow Street has been carving for about 40 years. He carves Santa Claus figures to give to family members during the holidays.

And he’s a member of the Manheim chapter of the American National Cane Club, where he carves canes and walking sticks — often with eagle heads on the handles — to donate to military veterans.

In December, Bledsoe, Kuhar and Keemer represented the club in its annual tradition of trimming a Christmas tree at Hospice & Community Care’s Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center near Mount Joy with more than 100 wooden holiday ornaments carved by club members.

Annual show in Millersville

If you’re interested in learning to carve, or just want a closer look at the world of woodcarving, the local carvers recommend coming to their 48th annual Woodcarving and Wildlife Art Show, Sale and Competition the weekend of March 11-12 at Millersville University.

“People have tables to display their carvings, everything from caricatures, bird carvings, wood burning to chip carving,” Kuhar says. “We have vendors at the show that sell tools and wood —things for people to take up wood carving if they want.”

Members donate carvings and tools for a silent auction, he says, and there will be a carving contest, with prizes.

“People demonstrate different kinds of carving and people can sit and ask questions,” he says. At this year’s show, Kuhar will teach caricature carving and Funk is scheduled to do a presentation on carving roosters from twigs.

It’s relaxing

Keemer says woodcarving is a great hobby for retirement — something to occupy your mind and hands after having your morning coffee and reading the newspaper.

“It calms my soul,” Pallas says. “I just get such therapy from it.”

“It’s nice and relaxing for me,” says Funk, who does produce farming and helps run the family greenhouse business.

Through the club, she enjoys “being able to be connected with other carvers and learning different kinds of techniques,” Funk says. “Since being with them, I've learned a lot,” including how to carve ornaments and faces.

“It’s something you can do almost anywhere," Kuhar says.

“It’s hard for beginners,” Pallas says. “It’s hard to really dig in because you’re afraid you're going to make a mistake.”

But she remembers advice she got from Swartz that’s a slogan for so many carvers in the club: If you make a mistake carving an eye, there’s “always another eye underneath.” You can always correct your mistakes — especially with help and advice from other carvers.

“It has a certain enjoyment to it when you’re sitting there thinking about how you’re going to take the wood off, and seeing a creation come to life out of a block of wood,” Kuhar says.

IF YOU GO

What: The 48th annual Woodcarving and Wildlife Art Show, Sale and Competition

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

Where: Student Memorial Center, on Shenks Lane at Millersville University.

Details: Woodcarving demonstrations, a whittling contest, exhibits, displays, vendors, silent auction and more.

Admission: $5; free to those with military ID or student ID from high school and beyond. Parking is free.

Hosted by: Lancaster County Woodcarvers.

For information on the club or the show : lancarvers.com.

LANCASTER COUNTY WOODCARVERS

Meetings: Monthly meeting is 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. “Open carves” are the first Thursday of the month from 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Where: Community Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster.

Zoom meetings: 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month.

Annual dues: $20 per person or $30 per family.

Other area clubs include: The American National Cane Club, which meets the last Tuesday of each month at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Manheim, and the Manheim Township Woodcarvers Association, which meets the last Wednesday of the month at Grandview Church on Pleasure Road.

To read more Balance stories, click here.