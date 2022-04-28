Austin Carter, Jessica Callahan and Julie Ross often hung out in independent bookstores in Columbus, Ohio, where the three friends from different sides of the country moved for job opportunities.

They all met in school while pursuing graduate programs. Each of them worked in their respective fields, one in academia, one in research and one in the corporate world. But, they wanted a change.

What the three really wanted was to own a bookstore.

Carter, who is originally from Lititz, thought that Lancaster would be a good spot for an up-and-coming independent bookstore that sold a curated collection of new books. That idea eventually became Pocket Books, which will open at 903 Wheatland Ave. on April 30, in time for Independent Bookstore Day.

Before the opening, LNP|LancasterOnline sat down with two of the owners, Carter and Callahan, and talked about independent bookstores, how everything came together for their store and books they're currently reading.

This article has been edited for length and clarity.

What inspired you all to band together to create an independent bookstore in Lancaster?

Austin: We all ended up moving to Columbus, Ohio together. ... We were all sitting there, we didn’t know anyone else in the city, so we spent a lot of time hanging out and also going to the many great independent bookstores that exist in Columbus. It’s a fabulous city for bookstores. And, we kept thinking, this is what we wish we were doing, but we can’t, because we have all these jobs, all these responsibilities, all these pets, all these other things to do.

After rounding the bend of year two of teaching on Zoom, sitting in Zoom meetings all day, just never interacting with anyone other than ourselves, we were like, why can’t we? Why can’t we just blow up our lives and take the risk on ourselves and do this crazy thing we think we’ll be really good at? And, so we did. We planned out a visit to Lancaster just to scope out things.

I’m originally from here; I’m from Lititz. So, I thought Lancaster seemed like a cool place to live for various reasons. Close to family, but also it’s just a fun city, great people, and it’s a city in need of a really cool, big independent bookstore. We’ve got lots of great shops, lots of great used book stores, and I thought this would just be a really cool place for us, the kind of store we’re opening. We came in October and put an offer on a place that weekend. We just went for it. Got the keys to our building Feb. 1 and we’ve just been in hyperspeed ever since.

Jessica: A lot of things fell into place at the right time, and we just kind of kept saying yes when things were possible.

Austin: We’re really hoping Lancaster likes books as much as we think they do. And that this pays off (she laughs).

What do you think will set your store away from existing businesses?

Jessica: So, there’s a lot of really great used book stores here in Lancaster, and a really great children’s book store. But we’re hoping to fill the gap of general new books, but we’re also excited about stocking genre fiction. We’re going to have a huge romance section, a huge sci-fi and fantasy section, horror, mysteries.

All of those we’re really focusing on in a way most stores don’t. ... We’re a bit more nerdy about some of our genres. We really want to do deep dives into the backlogs of some of the authors we love. We really love the idea of having a horror section where you can pick up a book and not be worried you’re going to see a traumatic rape scene on the page. We care about feminist horror, we care about horror that includes queer experiences. We really want to have a diverse and inclusive group of books that represent our lives and the people that we know.

Austin: Absolutely, we’re really intentional in our curation. It’s hard, when you’re trying to stock as many books as we’re trying to stock, but we’re really aiming to stand behind everything we put on our shelves.

Book sales have increased nationally since 2019. Why do you think people are turning toward books now more than in past years?

Austin: Well, I hope the answer is that people are curious. I hope they want to learn more about the world around them. In general, book sales should always be up, and are often up. We often see stories that say, nobody reads anymore, but it’s never born out by fact. In actuality, people are reading, because it’s human nature. Either worlds that are like your own or worlds that are completely different, but also non-fiction. We sell a ton of non-fiction just on our online store so far, and a lot of it is clearly people trying to step outside of themselves and learn more about other experiences, other walks of life, just trying to learn about the world.

Jessica: I think we’ve also seen a little bit more attention to social movements in the last couple of years. We’ve seen bigger attention on issues about racism, about sexism, about abortion access, all those kinds of things. It seems like publishers are also paying attention to that and are finally publishing more stories from a wider variety of authors, by people who have never seen themselves represented on the page before. I hope that’s why people are buying books and reading them.

Austin: The stories have always been here and they’re always being written. I’m, in my other world, a literary critic, I’m getting my PhD in English. There have always been people from all walks of life writing down their experiences, both fiction and non-fiction, and people have always wanted to read them, but the publishing industry is finally making a little bit of room. They need much, much more room to be made. Things like BookTok, Bookstagram and book Twitter, whatever they call book Twitter, all of that is making a democratization of information. There’s access to these books in ways that, when all you can do is go to Barnes and Noble and look at the bestseller list, you don’t necessarily have the same understanding as what’s out there.

Why is it important to support and celebrate independent bookstores?

Jessica: Well, we really aim to be a part of the community. The money you’re spending at our store, we are going to use to buy more books to help kids learn more things. We want to be a community institution, we want to put on events, we want a safe space for people to come and be, whether that’s a closeted teen that hasn’t really gotten to be able to explore books that might represent them, or a tourist who came from out of town who wants to learn about local Amish culture; we want to be that place where people can come. Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon, is going to just become a billionaire. So, you can either support a billionaire, or you can support a community institution.

Austin: Yeah, we are not going to become billionaires. I promise to you all that the three of us will not even become millionaires off of this bookstore. Instead, we’re taking that money and we’re trying to put it back into the community as much as we can. It’s more than just books on shelves, is what we’re aiming for.

Jessica: We’re also secretly hoping someone will want to come elope in our store. We want to have small weddings, and we also want to have baby showers and kids birthday parties and things like that. You can’t get married at Amazon, so (she laughs).

What would you consider to be your favorite book? I know it’s like picking your favorite child.

Jessica: I don’t know that I’ll commit this as my favorite book, but one book that I really, really love is “Harrow the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir. It’s a science fiction book, it’s like lesbians in space, but also necromancy. They can raise the dead and bones.

Austin: It defies explanation.

Jessica: Yeah. It’s incredible. It’s the second in a series. I actually named my kitten Harrow after the main character in the book, and the third one’s coming out soon. It’s not like any other book I’ve read before.

Austin: I love that; that’s such a good answer. I get caught up on what’s the best book, versus what’s my favorite book. What I always answer when people ask me what the best novel is, or what my favorite novel is, it always comes back to Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” I could talk about it for 10 years. I think it is, bar none, the Great American Novel. It is so smart, so interesting, it tells you everything you will ever need to know about America with style and panache and flair. It’s incomparable.

What are you reading right now?

Jessica: I actually just finished the new John Scalzi book, “The Kaiju Preservation Society,” which is a sci-fi novel that takes place during the pandemic, which is a little weird. This guy is just working for, basically, UberEats, and he gets an offer to work with some kind of large animal preservation society. It turns out, they take him to an alternate Earth and the animals he has to protect are these giant Godzillas, basically. So it was pretty nuts, but it was good. It was fun.

Austin: The one I’m consistently reading is Holly Black’s “Book of Night,” which comes out on May 3. Holly Black is well known for her YA fantasy. She’s super beloved for these dark YA fantasy series, and this is her first foray into adult fantasy. And it’s a hotly anticipated novel and I got my little hands on a copy early, so I’m reading it. I am barely even far into it to give a good description, but there’s shadow magic and bounty hunters and theft and con artists, one of those badass heroines. But I have many hundreds of pages to read before I get to the end.