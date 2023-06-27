A year after the Wolf Museum of Music & Art permanently closed, the building will go up for sale Friday.

The house, at 423 W. Chestnut St. in Lancaster, was once a music conservatory where renowned pianists William Wolf and Frances Harkness Wolf taught people how to play the piano.

The house is listed at $889,900 and offers eight bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to its Zillow listing. See more details about the Wolf Museum, including pictures of its interior, here.

An open house is planned for 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Renowned architect C. Emlen Urban designed the Queen Anne-style home, which was built between 1888 and 1890.

Urban is known for designing historic structures like the Southern Market Center, the Griest Building and the former Watt & Shand, now the site of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and the Lancaster County Convention Center.

The Wolf Museum closed in 2022 with its directors citing COVID-19 and its accompanying loss of income as the reason for its closure. The building also needed many updates to accommodate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The museum has since been cleaned out, with much of its furniture sold off in an auction, and important documents donated to LancasterHistory.

The museum's board created music scholarships, in collaboration with the Lancaster Music Teachers Association, to continue the Wolfs' legacy of supporting the arts.

With funds from the house, as well as the liquidation of its assets, the scholarship should be set up to continue perpetually if funds are managed correctly, says Wolf Museum president Rick Heilig, who also works at Chestnut Street Investment Counsel as a portfolio manager.

This year, students Matthew Yang, Riley Beers and Sean Skinner received the Dr. William A. & Frances Harkness Wolf Music Scholarship.