Although the Wolf Museum of Music & Art formally closed in 2022, the legacy of William Wolf and his wife Frances Harkness Wolf will live on in another form.

The museum, located at 423 W. Chestnut St. in Lancaster city, closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and never re-opened. Its assets were liquidated or donated, and the house itself will eventually be put up for sale.

In order to preserve the legacy of Wolf and his wife, who were both known for being prolific music teachers and staunch advocates for music education, the trust behind the museum has shifted its focus toward scholarships.

The trust, in collaboration with the Lancaster Music Teachers Association, awarded the first recipients of the Dr. William A. & Frances Harkness Wolf Music Scholarship to students Matthew Yang, Riley Beers and Sean Skinner. The three musicians will perform at a recital Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave. in Lancaster.

Rick Heilig, the museum's president who also works at Chestnut Street Investment Counsel as a portfolio manager, has been involved with the Wolf Museum since 1990.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Heilig and the museum's board thought about ways to stay afloat. Their donor base waned, grants were harder to access and the house needed many updates.

"House museums were set up to preserve how people lived at the time. But, unless you have enough of an endowment to maintain it, it isn't practical," Heilig said.

The Queen Anne-style house was built between 1888 and 1890, and was designed by famed local architect C. Emlen Urban, who also designed historic structures like the Southern Market Center, the Griest Building and the former Watt & Shand (more recognizable now as the Lancaster Marriott, though the facade from Watt & Shand remains attached to the hotel).

Before Frances Harkness Wolf died, she wrote in her will that the house would remain a museum so people could see "what a classical music conservatory was back at the turn of the century," Heilig said.

The house needed accessibility updates to meet requirements for the Americans with Disabilities Act, which would have been cost prohibitive.

Many of the museum's larger assets, like furniture and pianos, were sold off in an auction, and the historical assets were donated to LancasterHistory. Some assets, like the pots and pans, have yet to be sold.

"Once we have everything liquidated and in the trust itself, I'll create a spending policy for the Board of Trustees so they can manage how much they want to give out each year, as opposed to doing it all in one year," Heilig said.

All of the funds raised from the auction, and eventual money from the house's sale, will go toward the scholarship fund. Heilig believes the scholarship could continue perpetually if the funds are managed correctly.

To preserve the museum as it was, Heilig plans to have a website developed that will feature a virtual, photographic tour of the museum.

"There's a history that needs to be captured and maintained in some way. And it can't be the old way," Heilig said.