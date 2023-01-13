Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy will perform at the inaugural celebration of Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and his lieutenant governor Austin Davis, planned for Tuesday at Rock Lititz.

General admission for the ticketed event has sold out, but those interested may join a waitlist for tickets online at shapiroinauguration.org.

Khalifa, a rapper known for hits like “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again,” is a Pittsburgh native.

Robinson rose to prominence in the ‘60s with his group the Miracles. A defining artist of the Motown sound, his massive, career-spanning catalog includes “I Second that Emotion,” “Tears of a Clown” and “Tracks of My Tears.” While Robinson is from Detroit, his wife, Frances Glandney, is from Pittsburgh.

Indie-rock band Mt. Joy, which features members from Chester County, completes the lineup. While its name is reminiscent of a Lancaster County town, that isn’t the inspiration behind the band’s name. But, there's still a local connection: frontman Matt Quinn told LNP in a 2018 interview that he has family in the Lititz area.

"We are honored and excited to have such top level talent, representing our Commonwealth’s great diversity, performing at the Inaugural Celebration,” said Amanda Warren, Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee executive director, in a news release.