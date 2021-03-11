While locals are queuing up in the former Bon-Ton department store in Lancaster’s Park City Center for their shots of COVID-19 vaccine, a group of library volunteers is making plans to set up their annual Big Book Sale in that same spot — just a few months later than they originally thought.

Pat Ditzler, book operations chair for the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library, says the fundraising Big Book Sale they’d hoped to return to its usual May schedule will move to August again this year, after Lancaster County’s mass-vaccination center has finished its work this summer.

The book sale will be held at the former Bon-Ton from Monday, Aug. 23, to Wednesday, Aug. 25, Ditzler says.

In addition, she says, the friends will hold a smaller spring book sale from Friday, May 14, to Sunday, May 16, at the group’s Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St.

Pandemic postponement

Last June, the volunteer members of the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library found themselves without a venue in which to hold their biggest fundraiser of the year.

With the Franklin & Marshall College campus closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the friends couldn’t hold the sale in its usual digs, the school’s Alumni Sports & Fitness Center.

Two and a half months later and a mile and a half across town, the friends set up their dozens of tables of used books, records, CDs, DVDs and more in the cavernous space left vacant by the closure of the Bon-Ton in 2019.

That sale, with plenty of room for masked social distancing between shoppers, netted more than $108,000 for the public library.

For the sale in May at the ReSort, Ditzler says, “I’m assuming we’ll still be doing the (social) distancing,” allowing no more than 25 people to come into the warehouse at a time to shop — wearing masks.

“When we (had a sale) in October there,” Ditzler says, “honestly, it wasn’t a problem. We had some people in line the first morning, and they waited. ... People were just so eager to get in there and buy books.

“We don’t put out as many books, so people don’t feel like they have to be close,” Ditzler adds. “We separate the tables more.”

The May sale will feature about 15,000 to 18,000 items for sale, Ditzler estimates — books, CDs, DVDs, albums and puzzles.

In May, “the weather’s going to be good, and we can have the doors open,” Ditzler says.

The used-book store at the ReSort will be open during the May sale, she says, though it and the bookstore in the Duke Street library building both remain closed.

Because there have been so many donations at the ReSort, causing the warehouse to fill up, the friends are not accepting donations until Monday, June 7 — after the spring book sale.

“We’ve just been navigating through this challenging time,” Ditzler says. “And so, working in a responsible way, we’ve been getting lots and lots of donations. And adopting new protocols we need to raise this money” for the library.

“We’re going with whatever the state and national (COVID-19) protocols are, and I think we’ve been successful in making people comfortable, both our volunteers and the shoppers,” she says.

The smaller spring book sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 and 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16 (half-price day) at the Book ReSort.

The Big Book Sale at the Bon-Ton building will run from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Aug. 23; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 24; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 (half-price day).

Proceeds from both the May and August sales benefit the Lancaster Public Library.