A few weeks ago, the world finally got what it deserves: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Sure, there was the much-loathed 1993 live-action film, but the new film is far more indebted to the look and feel of classic Mario games, from the first in 1985 right up through 2017’s “Super Mario Odyssey.”

The film wasn’t perfect by any means – it was created by Illumination, the company who brought us recent destined-for-Criterion classics such as “Sing 2” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” after all - but it has heart and is a loving tribute to the mustachioed plumber who has starred in hundreds of video games over the years.

Without giving spoilers, the film plants the seeds (mushrooms?) for future sequels. And since the movie is now the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, those seeds will surely bloom in no time. As a writer, I know that Hollywood loves free ideas, and as a longtime fan of both video games and movies, I see an opportunity to be a one-man content farm for what I am super-originally calling the “SMBCU,” or “Super Mario Bros. Cinematic Universe.”

Here are six very real, totally serious sequel concepts for the “SMBCU” that should easily appeal to every demographic on Earth.

“Super Mario Bros. 2: Karting in the Kingdom”

This one is simple – building off the appearance of many racers from the “Mario Kart” series, as well as fan-favorite track “Rainbow Road” in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” this film will be akin to the beloved “Fast & Furious” franchise. Mario will convene his “family” for another dangerous ride: recover a stolen shipment of Tanooki suits so that he and his brethren can once again fly high looking vaguely like racoons.

“Bill”

Everyone still loves inexplicable origin stories for C-list intellectual property with overly simplistic titles, right?

In this prequel set 100 years before “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” we learn about the beginnings of a young Bullet Bill and his perpetual quest of trying to fly on a straight and narrow path. I don’t want to give too much away, but we will indeed learn both how he got those white gloves, and how he grew the arms in which to wear them.

“Mario Teaches Typing”

Based on the 1992 educational computer game of the same name, “Mario Teaches Typing” is a heartwarming story of an educator just trying to get through to a classroom full of students who couldn’t care less.

In the mold of “Mr. Holland’s Opus” and “Lean on Me,” “Mario Teaches Typing” is not afraid to pull back the curtain on both a crumbling educational system and the wonders of learning how to use a keyboard.

“Wario & Waluigi: A Super Mario Bros. Story”

One grievance I had with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was a severe lack of yellow and purple plumber outfits.

When Nintendo and Illumination give me the keys to the franchise, that is going to change very quickly. Wario and Waluigi are perhaps not as iconic as Mario and Luigi proper, but surely they are beloved to a quirkier subsection of the fanbase as Mario and Luigi’s respective arch-rivals. For that reason, the comedic intro story to Wario and Waluigi will sort of be like the mostly forgotten “Lion King 1 ½,” which will find the duo reacting to various parts of the original movie as if they had been there the whole time.

Seeing Waluigi say his infamous catchphrase - “Wa-a-a-ah!” - on the big screen several dozen times will be worth the price of admission alone.

“30 for 30: Super Mario Sports”

In this exciting collaboration with ESPN, “30 for 30: Super Mario Sports” takes a ground-level look at Mario’s zeitgeist-shattering run playing golf, baseball, basketball, soccer and several dozen sports in both the Winter and Summer Olympics.

One luminary who has already filmed a talking head segment is none other than fellow multi-sport all-star Bo Jackson, who expresses disbelief that his two-sport run got so much press ink when Mario has proven to be one of our greatest pure athletes since Jim Thorpe.

“Super Smash Bros. Pt. 1: Melee War” and “Super Smash Bros. Pt. 2: Ultimate War”

Fortunately for both of us, I ran out of space to describe the 47 other films that will most helpfully contextualize this last one, but just trust me.

To play up the intrinsic high drama – as well as properly line the pockets of all our financial backers – we'll be splitting the final film, “Super Smash Bros,” into two separate, Avengers-style four-hour movies.

In addition to Mario and his gang, the most recent game in the series, “Super Smash Bros Ultimate,” featured an astounding 89 characters, but we refuse to stop there. I’m excited to announce that we’ve also secured the rights to both the DC and Marvel Universes, as well as Shrek, The Hamburgler, McGruff the Crime Dog, Shigeru Miyamoto, the Bratz Dolls, the remaining players of the 1972 Miami Dolphins and international music sensation Pitbull to round out our cast of characters.

This may sound a lot like a child hitting together various action figures and dolls, but I assure you, it’s the future of moviemaking. Kevin Stairiker is a writer at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.