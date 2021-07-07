Lancaster County native Donovan Michael Hoffer first surprised four celebrity judges with the range of his powerful operatic voice on Tuesday night's episode of NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Then, the Penn Manor alumnus' performance convinced the judges to give him four "yes" votes, advancing him into the next phase of the TV talent competition.

Introducing himself to the judges with only his first name, Hoffer told the judges his dream is to be a Broadway performer. Looking calm, smiling and connecting with the judges as he sang, Hoffer soared into an operatic soprano, singing "Think of Me" — sung by the character Christine in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Phantom of the Opera."

"How does he do that?" Sophia Vergara whispered to fellow judge Simon Cowell during the number.

Hoffer's sustained high notes and vocal gymnastics on the improvised candenza near the end of the number were enough to bring the audience and all four judges — including Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — to their feet, cheering.

The show's host, Terry Crews, looked astonished just off stage.

"Well, we were not expecting that," Cowell said when the applause died down.

"You know I like surprises, and that was super unexpected," Vergara said.

"It's very unusual to have this voice coming out of you," Klum said. "I love Broadway, too, so I loved it."

"That was certainly a surprise," Mandel said. "I was smiling, I was surprised, I was entertained. I love you."

"I think this is really cool," Cowell said, adding that, "I think, if someone was smart they would put you in the right part in the right musical, doing what you do best. Because you have an amazing voice."

Every judge then gave Hoffer a "yes" vote to move on in the competition.

Tuesday's episode was the sixth night of auditions for season 16 of "AGT." Hoffer auditioned in Los Angeles in April. The winner of the season will receive $1 million and a featured performance at the Luxor resort in Las Vegas.

Hoffer, who graduated from Penn Manor in 2009, is now based in Chicago, but returned to Lancaster County last month to perform in Prima Theatre's "Queen/Journey" concert show.

He appeared on Broadway as part of the chorus of "Rocktopia." The 2018 concert musical that combined classical and rock music.

In addition to performing in shows at Penn Manor — and winning a National Youth Theatre Award — Hoffer has appeared in shows at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, in addition to Prima. He has performed in several Fulton Theatre productions, as well, including his 2018 role as Clopin in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

On another episode of the show that aired last month, the New York-based ensemble JW's Inspirational Singers — which includes local artists Reji Woods, Jay Poff, Joshua William Green and Michael Fisher — was also voted through to the next round of "America's Got Talent."

So was T.3, a trio of tenors who recently performed at the Fulton.