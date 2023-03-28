You can have your secluded beach, nighttime rooftop cityscape or flowery meadow. Nothing beats a bookstore for the pure concentration of romantic vibes, with their shelves full of classic love stories and romance novels.

Pocket Books is hoping to add a few more love stories at their location at 903 Wheatland Ave. in Lancaster. The shop is hosting Matrimony Monday on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event features eight one-hour slots for micro-weddings costing less than $500 at the bookstore.

The weddings include a ceremony performed by certified officiant Mary Auker-Endres, who suggested the idea to the owners, as well as photographs by professional photographer Michelle Johnson and add-on opportunities like locally-made flower bouquets for $50 and miniature wedding cakes for $100.

"We have actually had two engagements take place in our store already," says co-owner Jess Callahan. "So it felt like a natural next step to try to host some micro-weddings."

You can reserve a time slot for a wedding by emailing Callahan at jess@pocketbooksshop.com.