For nearly a decade of her life, Maya de Vitry lived in the midst of a strict cycle: make music, and then tour that music full-time — first, with her band The Stray Birds, creating four full-length records and an EP, and then another two solo albums under her name after the band broke up.

When the COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary end to touring in 2020, de Vitry found herself with a chance to take stock in all that she’d done and plan for what she eventually might do.

"I was really burnt out before the pandemic,” de Vitry says. “The pandemic actually gave me a chance to really rest — I created a garden. This is my third season with my garden, and I feel like I have a home to go back to. I had spent many years touring full-time. So, as hard as the last two years have been, it's been a chance to deeply rest from any pressure from travel.”

Two years later, the pressure dissolved and gave way to a new lease on life as a full-time musician. De Vitry, who is originally from Lancaster County, has lived in Nashville for the last several years.

The singer/songwriter returns to town to perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Thursday, May 26, with special guest Alexa Rose.

The show will serve as a belated release show for de Vitry’s third solo album, “Violet Light,” which was released in January to rave reviews from the likes of NPR Music. De Vitry is currently in the middle of the first tour behind the album, which finds her touring with band members Joel Timmons, Shelby Means and former Lancaster resident Dominic Billett.

“It's just so joyful to be playing music,” de Vitry says. “It feels so present. I think there's a super-awareness that this is special and that it's possible to gather with people. We're going out on a limb to do this at all right now, so every single show feels so immediate. It feels like we're playing music with the audience right now, it feels so bonded.”

“Violet Light” is de Vitry’s first project where she served as a producer, helming the album herself with musician Ethan Jodziewicz, who played bass on her first two solo albums. While the hallmarks of de Vitry’s style are present throughout the album — haunting vocals, beautiful turns of phrase sprinkled throughout the lyrical passages — “Violet Light” sounds like the work of an artist untethered. Take, for instance, the opening track “Flowers,” which sounds as if Gillian Welch traveled back in time to record at Memphis’ Stax Records in the 1970s. The song’s vocal is a “scratch take,” something that would usually be used as a placeholder for the real vocal, but de Vitry and Jodziewicz decided that the take was the most “honest,” so it is what you hear to begin the album.

And while de Vitry says that it’s perhaps the first time that anyone has compared her music-making process to that of ‘70s hitmakers Steely Dan, there is a prominent similarity between that of “Violet Light” and “Aja” — each song on “Violet Light” features an entirely different backing band of musicians.

“It set me free in a way, because I thought, ‘OK, there's no way for this album to be performed live,’” de Vitry explains. “There's no expectation from me there, because it's a studio experience. To tour it live with exactly those players would mean bringing in, you know, a harmonica player from Iceland (a reference to Icelandic harmonica player Thor Davidsson, who played on “Margaret”).

“Instead, I just searched to find players who are really free and fluid in their approach to playing music,” she says. “To keep the songs, but not be too attached to the particular way that they're played. It was certainly the least efficient way to do it, but the pandemic didn't really push us towards efficient thinking, so we just took our sweet time with it.”

For Lancaster County music fans, perhaps the most intriguing song on the album is “Real Time, Real Tears,” which serves as the first instance on an album where de Vitry performs with her siblings Monica, Nina and Lyle. The song serves as a multifaceted ode to family, as de Vitry first wrote the song in 2019 while on tour, immediately after receiving the news that a beloved uncle had died.

"I remember sitting in this green room thinking about my Uncle Ali and the creativity he brought to the world,” de Vitry says. “That was my way of processing that news in that moment. I got onstage that night and I played the song, it was so new, I had never played it live and it had just been finished minutes before. This song to me, involving my siblings with it after our uncle passed away, it was like a message from my siblings to my dad and his siblings.”

As with any prodigal return to a hometown, de Vitry says she is looking forward to seeing how the county has changed and stayed the same, as well as reminiscing over moments in her musical past.

"We’re really looking forward to going to Central Market, I always try to get there because that brings back a lot of memories of busking out front of the market on the street many years ago,” de Vitry says. “It feels like the same town, and it feels like it's grown and changed in many ways, I definitely recognize it and where I grew up. It's also amazing to see how it's transformed as even more of a destination of live music, for friends of mine who have started touring through Lancaster. It's a beautiful place, I'm glad to be going back.”

Maya de Vitry Album Release Show What: Maya de Vitry with Alexa Rose Where: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Cost: $15 More info: Zoetropolis.com.