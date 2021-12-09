Twenty-five young performers have been rehearsing since October in preparation for “Wish,” a Christmas musical featuring an all child and teen cast, at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. The show will feature familiar characters including Santa Claus and elves, the Holy Family, shepherds, kings and animals in the manger. There will be spirited renditions of favorite Christmas songs and dances, as well as moments to spotlight tap dancers and soloists.

The show is hosted by Mychal’s Message, a nonprofit that honors the life of the Rev. Mychal F. Judge, the New York Fire Department chaplain who died on 9/11. All proceeds from the show will provide Christmas dinner and presents to 26 local families in need, identified by the Families in Transition Office of the School District of Lancaster.

Performances are Sunday and Monday, but Sunday performances are sold out. Monday’s performance, at 7 p.m., is show-only (no dinner). Tickets are $25.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre is located at 510 Centerville Road. For tickets and more information, visit dutchapple.com.