If you’ve ever wanted to experience history from the perspective of thousands of feet in the air, you’ll get your chance this weekend.

Rotary Club of Lancaster and the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force present Wings and Wheels, an opportunity to see and ride in World War II-era aircraft at Lancaster Airport at 9 a.m. Saturday. Entry is free, though parking is $5.

Warbird rides will be available in a TBM Avenger tornado bomber, a Boeing PT-17 Stearman or a Fairchild Forwarder. Additional planes, such as the DC-3, will be available to tour at the airport, 500 Airport Road, Warwick Township. Rides not sold in advance will be available to purchase at the event. All aircraft rides are subject to cancellation depending on weather, maintenance and pilot availability.

In addition to the airplanes, the Rotary Club will also host a car show and pre-event 5K run set to begin at 7:30 a.m. The car show begins at 9 a.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The race will benefit the Lancaster Summer Youth Experience, an initiative in partnership with the United Way of Lancaster to help provide programs for school-age children in Lancaster city during the summer. Same-day registration for the 5K begins at 6:30 a.m.

For more information about the planes and flights, go to capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.

For more information about the 5K race and car show, go to lancasterrotary.org/wheels-wingsand-5k.