Willie Nelson has big plans for his 90th birthday year — and they include a tour stop in Hershey.

Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour will visit Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 4. The concert starts at 3:10 p.m.

In addition to a performance by Nelson, who headlines the show, concertgoers can expect sets from The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid (featuring Nelson's son, Micah) and Kathleen Edwards.

"I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival tour,” says Nelson in a press release. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and incredible fans, and even more special this year to celebrate my 90th birthday."

Nelson turns 90 on April 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Hersheypark Stadium hosted the Outlaw Music Festival in 2017 and 2018.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

