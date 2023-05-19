After months of previews, it's just about time for the "Wildcat" to strike.

The new hybrid rollercoaster "Wildcat's Revenge" will premiere at Hersheypark on Friday, June 2. The ride builds upon the existing framework of the original "Wildcat" wooden roller coaster. The opening comes nearly a century after the first "Wildcat" premiered at the park on June 16, 1923.

The 126-second ride features a top speed of 62 miles per hour, 3,510 feet of track and four inversions along the way. According to Rocky Mountain Construction, which helmed the project, the ride features a 270 degree underflip, dubbed "The World's Largest."

For more information on Hersheypark, visit hersheypark.com.