If your annual “Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?” debate is getting played out, (it is, and it is) here’s another one: is “My Favorite Things” a Christmas song?

“My Favorite Things” was written by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II for the 1959 Broadway musical “The Sound of Music,” which was later adapted into the Academy Award-winning 1965 film starring Julie Andrews. But unlike “Die Hard” there is no controversy about whether or not “The Sound of Music” is a Christmas movie. The holiday isn’t mentioned in the Broadway version or the film.

And the song “My Favorite Things,” despite its lyrics about sleigh bells, snowflakes and brown paper packages tied up with string, wasn’t originally associated with Christmas. It was only later associated with the holiday when Julie Andrews performed the song on a holiday TV special in 1961, years before the film version was shot.

Since then, the song has been recorded for Christmas albums by the Supremes, Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, Mary J. Blige and many more. But the most famous, and my favorite, is the version recorded by John Coltrane for his 1961 album named after the song

In May of this year, Rhino Records released a 60th anniversary double deluxe edition of Coltrane’s “My Favorite Things” album, which is available on vinyl or CD.

The song, according to a press release from Rhino Records, was Coltrane’s favorite too. A year after the record’s release, Coltrane spoke to Jazz Hot magazine about the album. ‘‘My Favorite Things’ is my favorite piece of everything we’ve recorded,’” Coltrane said.

The song must have remained a favorite, because Coltrane performed it live with different configurations of players, in multiple styles, until his death in 1967. And it can be seen as a measuring stick for Coltrane’s growth and inclination toward free-form experimentation. There’s a particularly wild 34-minute version of the song from 1967 featured on the 2001 release “The Olatunji Concert: The Last Live Recording” that bears little resemblance to the version recorded for his 1961 album. (And, if you’re the only avant-garde jazz fan in your extended family and looking for an “it’s time to leave” hint, I recommend blasting this version.)

An edited version of “My Favorite Things” from the 1961 album became a radio hit for Coltrane. But the original 14-minute version is a masterpiece that showcases not only Coltrane’s playing, but all the members of his quartet at the time, which included McCoy Tyner on piano, Steve Davis on bass and Elvin Jones on drums.

In fact, after Coltrane establishes the “My Favorite Things” melody in the song’s first two minutes, he disappears for the next five minutes. During that time, Tyner takes over on piano playing repetitive minor chord grooves and quoting the melody before hitting on an especially pretty major groove section around the five-minute mark. He quotes the melody one more time and then Coltrane reenters with trilling lines on his soprano sax over Tyner’s piano chords. Coltrane plays a long solo, quotes the melody again and comes back for another long solo soaring over the rhythm section. It probably sounded fairly wild in ’61, but it’s nothing compared to what he did with the song just six years later — three months before he died.

After more than 12 minutes, Coltrane finally plays the “when the dog bites, when the bees stings” part of the melody and adds some melancholic minor chord phrasing as the band brings the song to a close with a few crashing cymbal hits and long sax wails.

It’s such a pretty and warm song that oscillates between tension and release, major and minor sections, spiritual soaring highs and quiet meditative sections. Even though it’s based on a song from a musical that originally had nothing to do with Christmas, and it’s performed without any lyrics, it’s the perfect Christmas song and a true gift.

Mike Andrelczyk is a staff writer for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.

