I recently saw a TikTok video of a woman from a wildcat sanctuary. As she pressed a beautiful gray cat to her face, she asked in a matter-of-fact tone, “You probably know what a domestic cat sounds like, but do you know what a wildcat sounds like?”

Using the app’s popular stitch feature, a user answered her hypothetical question. Lying in bed with his hood up and earphones in, he sang, “We’re soaring, flying, there’s not a star in heaven that we can’t reach.”

I chuckled to myself, knowing instantly the TikToker was referencing “High School Musical.” (The fictional high school’s mascot is a wildcat.) Years later, the series is still part of the zeitgeist for drama club nerds of a certain age.

I was 13 when the original High School Musical premiered, and I couldn’t have found it at a better time. I remember Disney Channel’s flood of advertisements prior to its airing, and the movie did not disappoint. Catchy songs! A dreamy leading man! A high school that looked like it did not smell musty like the one I would attend! It had it all.

I even followed along with the middling sequels. I watched the premiere of “High School Musical 2” at a friend’s eighth grade graduation party. I remember thinking it was bold of her to plan an event on the same day as such a momentous occasion. Didn’t she have her calendar marked?

Flash forward 15 years later. I’m a tax-paying adult with cleaning product preferences and a supplement regimen. In other words, I’m fully grown. And yet, I still know the dance to “We’re All in This Together.”

Earlier this year, I heard a little pop song called “Driver’s License” for the first time. I went down an internet rabbit hole researching its singer, Olivia Rodrigo, and learned the heartbreaking storyline of its lyrics were widely assumed to be about her co-star, Joshua Bassett, from a show called “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Curiosity got the best of me. I logged into Disney+ and hit play on the hilariously clunky-titled spinoff show.

It didn’t take me long to see the show had a lot of heart, and a smart sense of humor to boot. The title itself is a wink to the franchise’s evolution: From Disney Channel Original Movie to stage-adapted musical to television series.

The premise of Season 1: Kids who attend East High School, where “High School Musical” was filmed, put on a production of the stage adaptation to celebrate the school’s connection with the movie. There’s a drama teacher who is new in town, love triangles and plenty of quips about modern teenage life.

But there’s plenty of depth, too. There’s a student who is trying to cope with his parent’s divorce, a student navigating his rural upbringing with his gay identity, and several characters of color with thoughtful, developed storylines — which were not always a mainstay of Disney Channel productions.

Of course, there’s lots of singing and dancing. Naturally, the students rehearse classics from the movie soundtrack, and there’s Easter eggs abounding for fans of the original film. There’s even an appearance by an original movie cast member. But there are several great new songs weaved in too, including “All I Want” from the aforementioned Rodrigo, to “Wondering,” a co-write between Rodrigo and cast member Julia Lester. (Clearly, Rodrigo is a powerhouse in the show. And if you haven’t listened to her album “Sour” yet, get on it.)

After all that fun, I still wondered: How can they continue this in Season 2?

I’m still working my way through the second season, but I’ve been impressed with the writers’ pivot. This time, East High students put on a production of “Beauty and the Beast,” the same show a rival high school is presenting. The rival high school’s production is directed by a Broadway star depicted by Derek Hough of “Dancing With the Stars” fame. Much like Season 1, the show features original songs with fresh takes on songs from the “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack.

Not everything works — a breakdancing version of “The Mob Song” left me scratching my head — but I applaud them for trying.

At any rate, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” has been a surprisingly entertaining show for an OG “High School Musical” fan. Even if your knowledge of the original movie is limited, the show is still a quality, family-friendly watch. Turn your speakers up, put on your dancing shoes and let that inner theater nerd out.

Jenelle Janci is LNP's Life and Culture Team Leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.