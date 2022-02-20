A lot of records these days overstay their welcome.

Look at Drake, one of music’s biggest superstars. “Certified Lover Boy,” “Scorpion” and “Views” all had 20 tracks or more. Migos, the ad-libbing rap trio, had several great tracks on 2018’s “Culture II.” But did I need 24 of them? Certainly not.

The internet’s unlimited space capabilities have made some artists too comfortable. Tracks that should have been left on the cutting room floor are crowding the ones worth listening to.

But one band released a 20-track album on Feb. 11 that has me rethinking this stance.

If you listen to one new record this month, let it be Big Thief’s sprawling, magnificent “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.” Sure, the title’s a mouthful (a reference to a song on frontwoman Adrianne Lenker’s 2020 solo album) but the album’s eight-word name may be the only part of the record that needs a little trimming.

Big Thief has been a critic’s darling for several years now; some caught on with the band’s moving debut “Masterpiece” in 2016. Others became privy a bit later, with 2017’s “Capacity” or the band’s ambitious two-record year in 2019 with “U.F.O.F.” and “Two Hands.” Their music would probably be filed under “indie rock” or “indie folk” at a record store, but I prefer to label it as “worth your time.”

Lancaster audiences were lucky enough to have the band play locally in 2017, courtesy of booking company Animal House Productions. I was fortunate to be one of the 30 or so people who saw the group perform a brilliant, intimate show in the Chameleon Club’s Lizard Lounge. And what a difference a few years makes: the band has now sold out an April show at Brooklyn’s 3,000-seat King’s Theatre.

I interviewed Lenker in the days leading up to her band’s performance as a preview for LNP’s Entertainment Lancaster. I ended the story with this quote from Lenker: “I just feel that maybe every album will be a deepened, wider, more expansive experience.”

Comparing that quote to Big Thief’s latest release has me wanting to call Lenker back to ask her for lottery numbers.

“Dragon” is all of those things — deeper, wider, more expansive — and more. Upon seeing the cover, a sketch of unlikely animal friends gathered around a campfire on a stark white background, and knowing it was a double album, I joked to my fiance that this must be their “White Album.” I joked, because comparing any band to the Beatles is a verbal minefield. I can even feel my typing speed decreasing right now.

But after listening to the album, there’s reason for comparison: “Dragon” finds Big Thief at their most explorative, incorporating electric drum beats, fiddles and even a rocking flute solo. There’s nothing as silly as “Piggies,” but the spirit of trying lots of things to see what sticks is there.

Somehow, though, stretching in different audible directions doesn’t detract from the double album’s cohesiveness. As usual, the shining star is Lenker’s sensitive, seemingly effortless songwriting. I’m no instrumentalist, but several musicians I admire have commented on the songs’ frustratingly simple-yet-effective structures.

Take “Certainty,” which is as close to a perfect song as I’ve heard in some time. It’s more reminiscent of The Band than anything you’d hear on Top 40 radio, a meandering earworm about the emotional roller coaster of a relationship that struggles to be defined. (“Certainty” is the only track on the album Lenker didn’t write on her own; it’s a co-write with her longtime collaborator and Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek, who had an impressive side gig of his own backing up Bob Dylan for the 2021 concert film “Shadow Kingdom.”)

Other highlights are the spacey, buzzy “Little Things,” the twinkly “No Reason” (which features that aforementioned flute solo), and the sexy “Simulation Swarm,” which I’m putting my money on showing up on a television or movie soundtrack.

The official music video for another highlight, “Red Moon,” shows the band’s no-frills recording process. Much of the album, including that song, was recorded live. Watching the video of their performance, what struck me most was the evident respect each member has for each other. There’s no ego, no showmanship, no one-upping. Everyone’s holding down their part as best they can for the good of the song. And that’s how you get a perfect recording in just a few takes.

I try to lend a sympathetic ear when conversation veers towards complaints of modern music, including but not limited to “Everything is auto-tuned” and “They don’t make real music these days.”

I, too, am sick of hearing snippets of the same mediocre songs ad nauseam on TikTok. And I could live a lifetime without hearing certain chart toppers again.

But I implore you, Big Thief will restore your faith — if you’ll give them 20 tracks’ worth of your time.

Jenelle Janci is an Life & Culture team leader at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers