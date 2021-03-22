If you’re looking for some levity, Gretna Theatre might have just the show for you.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, best known for their time on improv comedy show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will bring their virtual “Stream of Consciousness” tour to Gretna Theatre supporters on Saturday, March 27.

The comedy duo also performed a show presented by Gretna Theatre on March 20.

Just like the TV show, the performance is fueled by audience suggestions, and there are no rehearsals. The live improv show will take place on Zoom and is recommended for PG-13 audiences.

Virtual access is $35 per household. Each ticket allows viewing on one device, and capacity is limited. Once ticket purchase is complete, participants will receive an email confirmation and a personal link to join the Zoom call. Video will be live, but audience members’ mics must be muted to begin.

For information, visit gretnatheatre.org/comedy.