Fans of Emmy-nominated "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" will be able to see their favorite improv group next spring in Hershey as part of a new tour, "Whose Live Anyway?"

The 90-minute performance at the Hershey Theatre will be fueled by audience participation, and because of that, no two shows on the tour will be the same.

The show, which will happen April 22, 2022 at 8 p.m., will feature current cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray.

For more information about the event, visit whoselive.com.