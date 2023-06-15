Film and TV actor Steve Zahn was spotted at several businesses in downtown Lancaster Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16, including record store and boutique Dreaming Human, The Bread Pedaler restaurant and Lancaster Central Market.

Zahn, whose daughter, Audrey Zahn, is appearing in the Fulton Theatre's production of "Grease," stopped by Dreaming Human Thursday morning. Then, on Friday morning, Zahn was spotted at Farm 2 Table Creations at Lancaster Central Market.

On Thursday, Dreaming Human owner Day Jones says he immediately recognized Zahn, or at least saw the resemblance immediately.

"I get a little nervous when I'm approaching artists ... I said, if I get the chance, I'll try to find a way to ask him if he's actually Steve Zahn," Jones says.

Jones waited for Zahn to approach the counter. When Jones told Zahn about the resemblance, he says Zahn laughed and said he looks more like Brad Pitt.

"He just has sort of a humble air to him, I think," Jones says.

Zahn entered the store, at 154 N. Prince St., with his son, Henry. They left with a book, Jones says.

Later, Zahn went to the Bread Pedaler on Orange Street in Lancaster city, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant.

Zahn was also spotted walking around Lancaster Central Market Friday morning.

He attended the opening night of "Grease" at the Fulton Theatre Thursday night to see his daughter perform. Audrey Zahn is an ensemble member and understudy, according to a cast list on the theater's website.

At Central Market, Zahn said that he was happy to be in Lancaster, saying that "the city is really amazing." He recalled that Lancaster Central Market is the oldest farm market in the country.

After visiting the city, Zahn said, he and his family plan to drive around the area and visit other locations in Pennsylvania.

Zahn was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for “The White Lotus” and has appeared in movies such as “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Rescue Dawn” and "That Thing You Do."