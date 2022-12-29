"I Heard the Bells," which was made in Lancaster County and cast locally, has been drawing in viewers nationally.

The film about famed 19th-century American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow tells the tragic and inspirational events that led him to write the poem "Christmas Bells," which would become the beloved Christmas carol "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

When watching the film, there are many Lancaster locations that can be seen. Some notable locations include Strasburg Rail Road (and downtown Strasburg), the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, Moonstone Manor in Elizabethtown, Trinity Evangelical Church in Manheim and Mount Hope Winery, north of Manheim.

According to previous reporting, "Sight & Sound’s leaders have called it an “experiment” to help them assess their creative team’s ability to translate its vision to film, and they say they plan to make similar faith-based films in the future."

Where would you recommend the next movie be filmed? Weigh in: