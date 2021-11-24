Santa Claus is comin' to town -- many of them, throughout Lancaster County and beyond.

Here's a list of some of the places your little elves can find Santa -- by train, firetruck, and more -- during the 2021 holiday season.

Akron

Tree lighting: Weisers Market, 805 Main St., hosts a Christmas tree lighting Friday, Nov. 26. Santa will arrive at 7 p.m., with the tree lighting shortly afterward.

Christiana

Christmas in Christiana: Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Christiana Borough Building, 10 W. Slokom Ave. Have lunch with Santa & Mrs. Claus from 3 to 5 p.m., with refreshments and pictures. From 5 to 7 p.m., there will be more refreshments and hay rides around town.

Elizabethtown

Santa Express: Starting Nov. 26 at Stone Gables Estate, 1 Hollinger Lane, Star Barn Way, offers train rides on the Harrisburg, Lincoln & Lancaster Railroad with Santa, who will give a gift to each child. Tickets must be pre-purchased online; children, $10; adults, $12; children under 2, free. Dates: Friday, Nov. 26; Saturdays, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18; Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, with rides every 45 minutes from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. StoneGablesEstate.com

Holiday parade: “Hometown Holidays” parade, Saturday, Dec. 11., at 4 p.m. on Market Street.

Ephrata

Santa’s House: Visit with Santa for free, and drop off letters in the North Pole Mail Express (on the side door of the train station at 16 E. Main St.) Santa arrives Friday, Nov. 26, for the season and leaves Saturday, Dec. 18. Hours: Saturday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dec. 3-18: Fridays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no sitting on Santa’s lap, but children can talk with Santa while he is seated at his desk. Ephratachristmas/weebly.com/santa

Hershey

Hershey Gardens: Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory. Visit is included in admission cost. Butterfly atrium is also decorated for holidays. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Thanksgiving Day (closed), Tuesday, Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and Christmas (closed). Lancaster

Mayor’s tree lighting: Friday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. in Penn Square, featuring the lighting of the tree, entertainment from Big Boy Brass and the arrival of Santa.

Light Up Southeast: Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Winter Wonderland Block Party in Southeast Lancaster features train ride with Santa, a trunk-or-treat, food trucks and more. Crispus Attucks Community Center encourages residents to join with neighbors to create holiday displays, with prizes; register via email at vsmith@caplanc.org. All homes must be registered by Dec. 4. Free registration for the community's inaugural "Light Up Southeast" holiday door decoration contest has begun; email vsmith@caplanc.org.

Santa in the City: Santa will travel through the neighborhoods with the help of the city’s fire and police departments on Fridays (5 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. For details on the Santa routes and to download “Santa trackers,” go to lanc.news/santainthecity

Park City Center: Santa will be in the center court, 142 Park City Center, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays through Dec. 23; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, 11/28 and 12/5; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, 12/12 and 12/29; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Pet nights are available Mondays, 4 to 8 p.m. Picture packages for a fee. Reservations encouraged. lanc.news/parkcitysanta Lititz

Christmas in the Park: Friday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the band shell at Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St. The free event will last about 30 to 40 minutes, featuring a holiday performance by Encore Dance Center’s Performance Company, the countdown and lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, a carol sing, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Proceeds benefit Lititz Springs Park.

Manheim

Free takeout breakfast with Santa: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 N. Main St., on Saturday, Dec. 4., from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A free, takeout pancake breakfast will be served. Santa will be handing out goodie bags to the children. Stpaulsuccmanheim.org

Mount Joy Winterfest: Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Main Street. The event features live music, food, vendors and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting will be held at 7 p.m. Facebook.com/MainStreetMountJoy

Library visits with Santa: Saturdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11., from 10 a.m. to noon at Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road. The Mount Joy Chamber will be giving out coloring pages and cookies to the kids and selling 2021 Chamber ornaments. Lanco Federal Credit Union will provide a 5-by-7-inch photo with Santa for each family. The library will also collect new mittens, hats, scarves and other cold-weather gear, and donate everything to local charitable organizations.

Mountville

Santa Caravan: Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the Mountville Fire Company. Santa will travel to businesses and developments on a firetruck. Ronks

Train rides with Santa: Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Road, will run Santa trains through Dec. 24, with details on Santa’s Paradise Express and the Night Before Christmas trains available at strasburgrailroad.com. Price varies.

Terre Hill

Christmas in the Park: Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Friday through Sunday, December 3-5, from 5 to 9 p.m. (activity times vary). Terre Hill’s fourth annual Christmas in the Park includes more than 50,000 lights, dozens of handmade, lighted displays, visits with Santa at Santa’s Workshop, craft vendors, kids’ activities, gingerbread cookie decorating, live music and more. Friday night: music by Mount Zion Church; Saturday, Bailey Fulginiti Trio; Sunday, Jeff Krick Jr.’s Holiday Elvis Show. Parking and admission are free; some activities cost a a small fee; donations suggested for admission to the lighted walking trail. All proceeds benefit Terre Hill Park. terrehilldays.com/christmas-in-the-park/

West Lampeter Township

Tree lighting: Thursday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Township Building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. The outdoor event includes live music by the Lampeter-Strasburg High School Band, a performance by Melanie's Miracles Baton Twirlers.

Willow Street