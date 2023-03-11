It's time to get in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day.

Every year, Irish dancers from a few Lancaster County-based Irish dancing programs take to the streets, parks and other venues to perform.

Here are several public Irish dancing performances you can check out, both in and out of the county.

Paloma School of Irish Dance performances

Lancaster County:

- March 17-19: Downtown Lancaster Pub Crawl dances. Times and locations have not yet been announced.

- March 18 at 2:30 p.m.: Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

- March 25 at 12 p.m.: Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville.

- April 1 at 12 p.m.: Tanger Outlets, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Dr., Lancaster.

Outside Lancaster County:

- March 11 at 1 p.m.: York St. Patrick's Day parade, on Market Street in downtown York.

- March 11 at 7 p.m.: Highland School, 2409 Creswell Road in Bel Air, Maryland.

Hooley School of Irish Dance

- March 12 at 3 p.m.: Bachman Center, 633 Community Way, Lancaster.

This article will be updated as more performances are announced, including the pub crawl dates and times.

