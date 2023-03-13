Editor's note: This story has been updated with more performances.

It's time to get in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day.

Every year, Irish dancers from the Paloma School of Irish Dance take to the streets, parks and other venues to perform.

Here are several public Irish dancing performances you can check out in your travels.

March 17:

- 7:30 a.m.: Lyndon Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, Lancaster

- 8 a.m.: Stubby's Bar and Grille, 254 E. Frederick St., Lancaster

- 8:30 a.m.: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster

- 9 a.m.: Yorgo's Restaurant and Lounge, 66 N. Queen St., Lancaster

- 10:30 a.m.: Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, 28-30 E. King St., Lancaster

- 11:30 a.m.: Tellus360

- 12 p.m.: Stubby's Bar and Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, Lancaster

- 12 p.m.: Yorgo's Restaurant and Lounge

- 12 p.m.: Tellus360

- 12:30 p.m.: Stubby's Bar and Grille (Frederick St.)

- 1 p.m.: Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

- 1 p.m.: The Taproom, 25 W. King St., Lancaster

- 1:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company, 209 Hazel St., Lancaster

- 3 p.m.: Shot & Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., Lancaster

- 5 p.m.: The Taproom

- 5 p.m.: Tellus360

- 5:30 p.m.: Thistle Finch Distillery, 417 W. Grant St., Lancaster

- 5:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company

- 5:30 p.m.: Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

- 6 p.m.: Columbia Kettle Works, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster

- 6 p.m.: Columbia Kettle Works, 40 N. 3rd St., Columbia

- 6:45 p.m.: The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster

- 7:30 p.m.: Tellus360

- 8 p.m.: Stubby's Bar and Grille (Olde Hickory Road)

March 18

- 1 p.m.: The Taproom

- 1:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company

- 2 p.m.: Meduseld Meadery, 252 Harrisburg Ave. Lancaster

- 2:30 p.m.: Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster

March 19

- 1 p.m.: The Taproom

- 1:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company

Future dates

- March 25 at 12 p.m.: Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville

- April 1 at 12 p.m.: Tanger Outlets, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive, Lancaster

