Halloween draws near, which means it's time to mark on your calendar when you and your family can go trick-or-treating.

In Lancaster County this year, trick-or-treating will be held in most municipalities on Halloween, which falls on Monday, Oct. 31. The recommended time is 6-8 p.m.

Starting this Halloween, the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee (LIMC) decided that trick-or-treating would be held every Halloween in a given year, instead of making accommodations for if Halloween falls on a weekend.

There would also be no recommended rain make-up days if the weather is less than ideal.

In previous years, if Halloween was on a Saturday or Sunday, trick-or-treating would be moved to Friday.

The LIMC is not an official government entity, but more like an alliance which includes the city of Lancaster; boroughs of Columbia, East Petersburg, Millersville and Mountville; and townships of Brecknock, East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Lancaster, Manheim, Manor, Pequea, West Hempfield and West Lampeter.

A given municipality does not have to follow the Halloween trick-or-treating rule, it's more of a suggestion.

LNP|LancasterOnline called, emailed and checked the website for more than 20 municipalities, all of which confirmed they would host trick-or-treat night on Halloween, following LIMC guidelines.

Be sure to check your municipality's website, or call, for more information.

Changes to Halloween plans will be listed in this article. Email mjmiller@lnpnews.com if you notice any schedule changes.