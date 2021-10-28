Editor's Note: This list may be updated due to rain anticipated in the forecast for Halloween weekend.

In 2020, several Lancaster County townships and municipalities took different approaches to trick-or-treating. Some hosted socially distanced trunk-or-treats, while others let the event be up to a parent's discretion.

This year, trick-or-treating will look more familiar to pre-pandemic times.

Officially, trick-or-treating will happen Friday, Oct. 29 between 6 to 8 p.m, according to the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee, a larger body of government composed of several smaller local governments.

The committee says that trick-or-treating should be held on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m., except if the holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday. This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday.

In that case, it should happen the Friday before, according to Lancaster Township's municipal website.

The committee includes Lancaster city, Columbia Borough, East Petersburg Borough, Millersville Borough, Mountville Borough, Lancaster Township, East Lampeter Township, East Hempfield Township, Manor Township, Pequea Township, West Hempfield Township and West Lampeter Township.

Manheim Township announced Thursday morning that due to rain in the forecast, trick-or-treat will now take place on Sunday. The township is expected to release more details.

This article will be updated if any municipalities announce or change their trick-or-treating or Halloween plans. Contact your local government office to officially confirm.