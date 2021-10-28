Editor's Note: This list may be updated due to rain anticipated in the forecast for Halloween weekend.
In 2020, several Lancaster County townships and municipalities took different approaches to trick-or-treating. Some hosted socially distanced trunk-or-treats, while others let the event be up to a parent's discretion.
This year, trick-or-treating will look more familiar to pre-pandemic times.
Officially, trick-or-treating will happen Friday, Oct. 29 between 6 to 8 p.m, according to the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee, a larger body of government composed of several smaller local governments.
The committee says that trick-or-treating should be held on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m., except if the holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday. This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday.
Annie Cappelli delivers candy to a trick-or-treater through a homemade chute on McGrann Blvd. in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. "This year I wasn't really in the mood," Cappelli said of her decorations referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. "2020 is an exceptional year, so it's a little different this time." The neighborhood usually goes all out for Halloween, Cappelli continued to say. "It's usually like Grand Central Station up and down here."
Meghan Gallagher delivers candy to trick-or-treaters through a tube from her porch in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. "It's fun to be able to do something, the way this year is going," Gallagher said.
From left to right, Quinn Rutt, 2, Hadlee Rutt, 4, Alivia Dansereau, 6, and Everly Dansereau, 4, start their walk for trick-or-treating in the Grandview Heights neighborhood of Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Everly Dansereau, 4, left, as Belle, and Hadlee Rutt, 4, as a mermaid, receive candy from Kristine Campion in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. "It's the biggest event in the neighborhood," said Stephen Campion, not pictured, of trick-or-treating in Grandview Heights.
John and Cindy Morris toss candy for trick-or-treaters from their second-floor balcony in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. This was the first year that both of them took to the balcony for trick-or-treat. "We moved to Lancaster 15 years ago on Halloween," said John Morris. "There were so many kids everywhere it was like Mardi Gras."
John Morris, as a ghost, and Cindy Morris, as a witch, toss candy down to trick-or-treaters from their second-floor balcony in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. This was the first year that both of them took to the balcony for trick-or-treat. "We moved to Lancaster 15 years ago on Halloween," said John. "There were so many kids everywhere it was like Mardi Gras."
Claire Reiner delivers candy from her porch with her "Beetlejuice" themed decorations during trick-or-treating in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. "Necessity was the mother of invention this year," Reiner said of her delivery method.
Claire Reiner delivers candy to a trick-or-treater from her porch with her "Beetlejuice" themed decorations in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. "Necessity was the mother of invention this year," Reiner said of her delivery method.
Meghan Gallagher delivers candy to trick-or-treaters through a tube from her porch in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. "It's fun to be able to do something, the way this year is going," Gallagher said.
Kati (last name withheld) poses with her Halloween decorations during trick-or-treating in Lancaster, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
JOSEPH RESSLER | Contributing Photographer
The committee includes Lancaster city, Columbia Borough, East Petersburg Borough, Millersville Borough, Mountville Borough, Lancaster Township, East Lampeter Township, East Hempfield Township, Manor Township, Pequea Township, West Hempfield Township and West Lampeter Township.
Manheim Township announced Thursday morning that due to rain in the forecast, trick-or-treat will now take place on Sunday. The township is expected to release more details.
This article will be updated if any municipalities announce or change their trick-or-treating or Halloween plans. Contact your local government office to officially confirm.